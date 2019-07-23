यह 'बड़ा बदलाव' टेस्ट क्रिकेट के 142 साल के इतिहास में पहली बार होगा

लंदन:

Names and numbers on the back of Test shirts!pic.twitter.com/M660T2EI4Z — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 22, 2019

इंग्लैंड क्रिकेट ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल से इस बात की पुष्टि कर दी है. इसीबी ने अपने टेस्ट कप्तान जो रूट का फोटो उनके नाम वाली जर्सी और नंबर के साथ जारी किया है. इससे पहले साल की शुरुआत में ऐसी चर्चा थी कि इंग्लैंड और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच खेले जाने वाली इस एशेज सीरीज से किट का आधुनिकीकरण होगा. इंग्लैंड क्रिकेट द्वारा रूट का फोटो जारी करने के बाद क्रिकेट प्रशंसकों इस नए अंदाज पर सकारात्मक व नकारात्मक दोनों ही तरह का नजरिया पेश किया है.

As long as the players all wear a traditional short sleeve sweater to cover them up, then fine. Bit harsh for them in July and August but so be it. — Alasdair Jones (@athompsonjones) July 22, 2019

Absolutely no problem with numbers 1 to 11 etc but can't see the benefit of names or random high numbers on shirts. I guess it's all to do with increasing merchandise sales hoping a name will sell more. @YorkshireCCC — Nicholas james Bramall (@jimbram61) July 22, 2019

It has zero effect on the actual playing of the game. So if it helps fans out who are casually watching, so they can follow the game better, what's the issue? — Jamie Watson (@jwatson090) July 22, 2019

