 
don't
miss
भाषा
सभी खेल
क्रिकेट

यह 'बड़ा बदलाव' टेस्ट क्रिकेट के 142 साल के इतिहास में पहली बार होगा

Updated: 23 July 2019 16:42 IST
Read in English

इंग्लैंड क्रिकेट द्वारा रूट का फोटो जारी करने के बाद क्रिकेट प्रशंसकों इस नए अंदाज पर सकारात्मक व नकारात्मक दोनों ही तरह का नजरिया पेश किया है.

This
इंग्लैंड के टेस्ट कप्तान जो रूट

लंदन:

अगले कुछ दिनों के भीतर टेस्ट क्रिकेट में बड़ा बदलाव होने जा रहा है. वास्तव में इस बदलाव के तहत वह होगा, जो टेस्ट क्रिकेट के करीब 142 साल के इतिहास में कभी नहीं हुआ. और इस बड़े बदलाव की शुरुआत होगी इंग्लैंड और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच खेले जाने वाले एशेज सीरीज के साथ. वैसे जो बात एशेज में होगी, वह वनडे और टी20 क्रिकेट में काफी समय से जारी है, लेकिन टेस्ट क्रिकेट में ऐसा पहली बार होगा. होता क्या आ रहा है कि टी20 और वनडे में खिलाड़ियों की टी-शर्ट पर उनका नाम और नंबर संख्या अंकित रहती है. लेकिन अब एशेज सीरीज के साथ ही अब आपको इसके दर्शन टेस्ट क्रिकेट में भी होंगे.

यह भी पढ़ें: इसलिए क्रिस गेल हुए भारत के खिलाफ टी-20 सीरीज से बाहर, इन दिग्गजों की हुई टीम में वापसी

इंग्लैंड क्रिकेट ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल से इस बात की पुष्टि कर दी है. इसीबी ने अपने टेस्ट कप्तान जो रूट का फोटो उनके नाम वाली जर्सी और नंबर के साथ जारी किया है. इससे पहले साल की शुरुआत में ऐसी चर्चा थी कि इंग्लैंड और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच खेले जाने वाली इस एशेज सीरीज से किट का आधुनिकीकरण होगा. इंग्लैंड क्रिकेट द्वारा रूट का फोटो जारी करने के बाद क्रिकेट प्रशंसकों इस नए अंदाज पर सकारात्मक व नकारात्मक दोनों ही तरह का नजरिया पेश किया है.

 यह भी पढ़ें: युजवेंद्र चहल को जन्मदिन पर दिग्गजों ने दी बधाई, रोहित शर्मा ने खोल दी 'निकनेम' की पोल

VIDEO: वर्ल्ड कप में भारत ने पाकिस्तान को 89 रन से मात दी थी. 

Comments
खेल जगत की लेटेस्‍ट खबरों के लिए हमें Facebook पर ज्वॉइन और Twitter पर फॉलो करें....और पाएं क्रिकेट, फुटबॉल, हॉकी, टेनिस के हर अपडेट
हाईलाइट्स
  • एशेज के साथ शुरू होगा बदलाव
  • 1 अगस्त से बर्मिंघम में खेला जाएगा पहला टेस्ट
  • इंग्लैंड ने कप्तान जो रूट की तस्वीर के साथ जारी किया 'बदलाव'
संबंधित खबरें
अनिल कुंबले के नेतृत्व वाली समिति करेगी बाउंड्री नियम पर चर्चा
अनिल कुंबले के नेतृत्व वाली समिति करेगी बाउंड्री नियम पर चर्चा
स्टीव वॉ ने कहा, एशेज सीरीज में दोनों टीमों के पास बराबरी का मौका
स्टीव वॉ ने कहा, एशेज सीरीज में दोनों टीमों के पास बराबरी का मौका
ओवरथ्रो विवाद में अंपायर कुमार धर्मसेना के बचाव में उतरी आईसीसी, कही यह बात
ओवरथ्रो विवाद में अंपायर कुमार धर्मसेना के बचाव में उतरी आईसीसी, कही यह बात
जोफ्रा आर्चर को मिली एशेज टीम में जगह, बेन स्टोक्स फिर बने उपकप्तान
जोफ्रा आर्चर को मिली एशेज टीम में जगह, बेन स्टोक्स फिर बने उपकप्तान
जोफ्रा आर्चर ने किया खुलासा, वर्ल्डकप के दौरान झेलना पड़ा असहनीय दर्द
जोफ्रा आर्चर ने किया खुलासा, वर्ल्डकप के दौरान झेलना पड़ा असहनीय दर्द
Advertisement

Advertisement

इंडिया मैचेस
सभी मैचेस

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.