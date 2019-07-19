 
हाल ऑफ फेम में शामिल सचिन तेंदुलकर के बारे में ICC ने पूछा ऐसा सवाल, नाराज हुए फैन...

Updated: 19 July 2019 18:43 IST

Sachin Tendulkar: सचिन तेंदुलकर को हाल ऑफ फेम में स्‍थान दिए जाने की जानकारी देते हुए आईसीसी ने एक ऐसा सवाल पूछा जिसने लोगों को नाराज कर दिया. उन्‍होंने इस सवाल को लेकर क्रिकेट की शीर्ष संस्‍था आईसीसी (ICC)को जमकर ट्रोल किया.

Fans furious on ICC question about Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar हाल ऑफ फेम में स्‍थान बनाने वाले छठे भारतीय क्रिकेटर हैं

मास्‍टर ब्‍लास्‍टर सचिन तेंदुलकर (Sachin Tendulkar) को आईसीसी हाल ऑफ फेम (International Cricket Council's Hall of Fame) में स्‍थान दिया गया है. सचिन के अलावा दक्षिण अफ्रीका के पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज एलेन डोनाल्‍ड (Allan Donald) और वर्ल्‍डकप जीतने वाली ऑस्‍ट्रेलियाई महिला क्रिकेट टीम की सदस्‍य कैथरीन फिट्जपैट्रिक (Cathryn Fitzpatrick) भी हाल ऑफ फेम में स्‍थान बनाने में सफल रहे हैं (Sachin Tendulkar inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame).सचिन को हाल ऑफ फेम मिलने की जानकारी देते हुए आईसीसी ने एक ऐसा सवाल पूछा जिसने लोगों को नाराज कर दिया. उन्‍होंने इस सवाल को लेकर क्रिकेट की शीर्ष संस्‍था आईसीसी (ICC)को जमकर ट्रोल किया.आईसीसी ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल पर लिखा था, 'लिटिल मास्‍टर आईसीसी हाल ऑफ फेम में स्‍थान पाने वाले सबसे नए सदस्‍य हैं.' क्‍या वह सर्वकालीन महान क्रिकेटर हैं?

आईसीसी का यह सवाल पूछना था कि क्रिकेटप्रेमी खफा हो गए. उन्‍होंने यह सवाल पूछने की आईसीसी की मंशा पर ही सवाल उठा दिया. नजर डालते हैं आईसीसी के इस ट्वीट पर लोगों की प्रतिक्रियाओं पर..

जहां तक सचिन (Allan Donald) की बात है तो वे इस सूची में जगह पाने वाले छठे भारतीय हैं. उनसे पहले बिशन सिंह बेदी, सुनील गावस्‍कर, कपिल देव, अनिल कुंबले और राहुल द्रविड़ इस सूची में स्‍थान बना चुके हैं. सचिन को हाल ऑफ फेम में स्‍थान मिलने पर कई पूर्व और वर्तमान क्रिकेटरों ने उन्‍हें बधाई दी है, इसमें गौतम गंभीर, आरपी सिंह, प्रज्ञान ओझा, वसीम जाफर, माइकल क्‍लार्क और अजिंक्‍य रहाणे शामिल हैं.

गंभीर ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'आईसीसी हाल ऑफ फेम में जगह मिलने पर बधाई सचिन पाजी. मुझे लगता कि यह आपके खेलने के दिनों में ही हो जाना था.' प्रज्ञान ओझा ने लिखा, सचिन पाजी..आईसीसी हाल ऑफ फेम में जगह मिलने पर शुभकामनाएं. सजे-धजे कैप पर एक और पंख लग गया. अजिंक्‍य रहाणे ने लिखा, सचिन तेंदुलकर लाखों लोगों के लिए प्रेरणा के स्रोत हैं. सुरेश रैना ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'सचिन ने लगातार साबित किया कि वे क्रिकेट के दिग्‍गज क्‍यों है. हाल ऑफ फेम में शामिल होने पर शुभकामनाएं.'

वीडियो: न्‍यूजीलैंड को हराकर इंग्‍लैंड पहली बार बना वर्ल्‍डकप चैंपियन

हाईलाइट्स
  • पूछा-क्‍या सचिन सर्वकालीन महान क्रिकेटर हैं
  • लोगों ने ICC की मंशा पर ही उठा दिए सवाल
  • हाल ऑफ फेम में जगह बनाने वाले छठे भारतीय हैं सचिन
