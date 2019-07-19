हाल ऑफ फेम में शामिल सचिन तेंदुलकर के बारे में ICC ने पूछा ऐसा सवाल, नाराज हुए फैन...

मास्‍टर ब्‍लास्‍टर सचिन तेंदुलकर (Sachin Tendulkar) को आईसीसी हाल ऑफ फेम (International Cricket Council's Hall of Fame) में स्‍थान दिया गया है. सचिन के अलावा दक्षिण अफ्रीका के पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज एलेन डोनाल्‍ड (Allan Donald) और वर्ल्‍डकप जीतने वाली ऑस्‍ट्रेलियाई महिला क्रिकेट टीम की सदस्‍य कैथरीन फिट्जपैट्रिक (Cathryn Fitzpatrick) भी हाल ऑफ फेम में स्‍थान बनाने में सफल रहे हैं (Sachin Tendulkar inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame).सचिन को हाल ऑफ फेम मिलने की जानकारी देते हुए आईसीसी ने एक ऐसा सवाल पूछा जिसने लोगों को नाराज कर दिया. उन्‍होंने इस सवाल को लेकर क्रिकेट की शीर्ष संस्‍था आईसीसी (ICC)को जमकर ट्रोल किया.आईसीसी ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल पर लिखा था, 'लिटिल मास्‍टर आईसीसी हाल ऑफ फेम में स्‍थान पाने वाले सबसे नए सदस्‍य हैं.' क्‍या वह सर्वकालीन महान क्रिकेटर हैं?

आईसीसी का यह सवाल पूछना था कि क्रिकेटप्रेमी खफा हो गए. उन्‍होंने यह सवाल पूछने की आईसीसी की मंशा पर ही सवाल उठा दिया. नजर डालते हैं आईसीसी के इस ट्वीट पर लोगों की प्रतिक्रियाओं पर..

The 'Little Master' is the latest person to enter the ICC Hall of Fame!



Is he the greatest cricketer of all time? #ICCHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/8A7XAXGmxH — ICC (@ICC) July 18, 2019

He's THE greatest cricketer of all time. Is that even a bloody question? He's an absolute legend and we respect him a lot. — England Cricket Portal (@ecpofficial_) July 19, 2019

Virat for sure will surpass him in all 3 formats. I can surely say Don Brandman is the greatest test cricketer ever and Sachin is in the list of one of greatest cricketer of all time — ᑎᗩᒍIᗷ ᑎᗩᔕEᖇI (@najib_naseri4) July 18, 2019

But records do not define everything. Sachin played at that time in a tremendous pressure in every innings for India. India at that time did not have many good batsmen. Sachin was the one who won many games for India..if virat even crosses sachin's runs, he will never be greatest — ????????sarthak gaur???????? (@sarthak78985206) July 19, 2019

Obviously the GOAT.

'GOD OF CRICKET'

pic.twitter.com/pzaHn3lKGt — Satyanarayan Jena (@Satyanarayan027) July 19, 2019

For Pakistanis who say he's not a match winner, he's got 3 man of the matches(out of 5) against you in the ongoing 7-0 rout in the World Cups!!! — Tracer Bullet (@tracerbullet09) July 19, 2019

No doubt he was the greatest Cricketer of his era, and beyond,

and World cricket is yet to see another legend who can fit the shoes of @sachin_rt.



His stellar records, his knowledge of d game and his Dedication for it made him deserving of being addressed as the GOD OF CRICKET. — Vinay Kumar Dokania (@VinayDokania) July 18, 2019

Why are you asking? He is the greatest. #sachintendulkar #ICCHallOfFame — Himansh Ramveer (@HIMSHAM2010) July 18, 2019

Undoubtedly yes... He is the greatest Cricketer of all tym — MãÑØJ (@sachinmanoj98) July 19, 2019

जहां तक सचिन (Allan Donald) की बात है तो वे इस सूची में जगह पाने वाले छठे भारतीय हैं. उनसे पहले बिशन सिंह बेदी, सुनील गावस्‍कर, कपिल देव, अनिल कुंबले और राहुल द्रविड़ इस सूची में स्‍थान बना चुके हैं. सचिन को हाल ऑफ फेम में स्‍थान मिलने पर कई पूर्व और वर्तमान क्रिकेटरों ने उन्‍हें बधाई दी है, इसमें गौतम गंभीर, आरपी सिंह, प्रज्ञान ओझा, वसीम जाफर, माइकल क्‍लार्क और अजिंक्‍य रहाणे शामिल हैं.

Congratulations on being inducted in the #ICCHallOfFame @sachin_rt paaji. Something I earnestly believe should have happened in your playing days itself Very well deserved. pic.twitter.com/WGPbvLIeBZ — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 19, 2019

Congratulations @sachin_rt paaji on being inducted into #ICCHallOfFame. One more feather to the most decorated cap. #PrideOfTheNation pic.twitter.com/Se2sn31P6g — Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) July 19, 2019

Heartiest congratulations to @sachin_rt paaji for being inducted in the #ICCHallOfFame. You've been a true inspiration for me and millions all over the globe! pic.twitter.com/HotPHkZxNp — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) July 19, 2019

Many Congratulations on being inducted in the #ICCHallOfFame Paaji @sachin_rt — Dhawal Kulkarni (@dhawal_kulkarni) July 19, 2019

Class is permanent! @sachin_rt continues to prove why he is a legend of the game. Congratulations on being the latest inductee into the #ICCHallOfFame. — Suresh Raina???????? (@ImRaina) July 19, 2019

The ICC hall of fame must be delighted to have Sachin paji on board :) @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/6v7OON3X2c — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) July 19, 2019

ICC Hall of Fame should feel proud to have Sachin Tendulkar among his list of all great players who have played this great game.

Should have happened while he was still playing.

Congratulations @sachin_rt paaji pic.twitter.com/DJFsMs1FS9 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 19, 2019

गंभीर ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'आईसीसी हाल ऑफ फेम में जगह मिलने पर बधाई सचिन पाजी. मुझे लगता कि यह आपके खेलने के दिनों में ही हो जाना था.' प्रज्ञान ओझा ने लिखा, सचिन पाजी..आईसीसी हाल ऑफ फेम में जगह मिलने पर शुभकामनाएं. सजे-धजे कैप पर एक और पंख लग गया. अजिंक्‍य रहाणे ने लिखा, सचिन तेंदुलकर लाखों लोगों के लिए प्रेरणा के स्रोत हैं. सुरेश रैना ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'सचिन ने लगातार साबित किया कि वे क्रिकेट के दिग्‍गज क्‍यों है. हाल ऑफ फेम में शामिल होने पर शुभकामनाएं.'

