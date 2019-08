इसलिए सचिन तेंदुलकर ने अच्छी पिचों को बताया टेस्ट क्रिकेट के पुनरुद्धार के लिए अहम

West Indies vs India 1st Test Day 3: विराट और रहाणे ने की भारत की बढ़त मजबूत

A healthy country is a happy country. Mumbaikars have taken the mission of #SportPlayingNation forward by turning up in large numbers. The energy at @IDBIFed @MumbaiHM was exhilarating and it felt like being inside a stadium again!

Keep it up, and #KeepMovingMumbai pic.twitter.com/xGUOiSCyVf