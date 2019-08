World Championships: पहले ही दौर में उलटफेर का शिकार हुए समीर, सिंगापुर के खिलाड़ी ने दी मात

World Championship: श्रीकांत, प्रणॉय सहित प्रणीत भी दूसरे दौर में पहुंचे

Srikanth makes a comeback to win!



????????'s @srikidambi showed his nerves of steel as he turned the match around after losing the first game to win it 17-21,21–16,21-6 against ????????'s Nguyen.N in the #BWFWorldChampionships2019



Keep the momentum going!#IndiaontheRise pic.twitter.com/dOicBOuN8U