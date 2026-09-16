Ballon d'Or 2026 Debate: Mbappe Scored Goals, Yamal Won Trophies, But Harry Kane Did It All

The last Englishman to win the Ballon d'Or was Michael Owen in 2001. The last Frenchman to win the Ballon d'Or was Ousmane Dembele in 2025. The last Spanish player to win the Ballon d'Or was Rodri in 2024. As Bayern Munich and England striker Harry Kane emerges as a strong candidate to win the Golden Ball this year, it isn't just the likes of Mbappe and Yamal this year, but also a perception that tends to lean towards players from Real Madrid and Barcelona, irrespective of what some others have done that season. The last time a player from Bayern Munich came close to winning the Ballon d'Or was Robert Lewandowski after the Bundesliga club's historic sextuple in 2020, when France Football decided to cancel the award. The next year, Lewandowski stood second on the podium, behind Lionel Messi . Though it doesn't look like the Ballon d'Or ceremony could be cancelled this time, Kane isn't the 'favourite' to stand on the top podium spot despite being the 'favourite' in footballing terms.

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The Ballon d'Or is often decided by one of two things. First, extraordinary individual numbers or a season defined by trophies. Kylian Mbappe has produced the goals, while Lamine Yamal has been at the heart of a trophy-laden campaign for both Spain and Barcelona. But Harry Kane's case is compelling precisely because he has combined both.

“ @rioferdy5 on why Harry Kane deserves the Ballon d'Or! pic.twitter.com/keCuLgI0a5 — FC Bayern (@FCBayernEN) September 12, 2026

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What Has Harry Kane Done Over Last 12 Months?

Kane ended the 2025-26 season for club and country with 73 goals and 8 assists to his name in 65 games, taking his overall goal involvement to 81. These numbers put his second on the list of most prolific seasons in front of goal, only behind Lionel Messi's historic 2011-12 campaign. He also completed a domestic treble with Bayern Munich, winning the Bundesliga, the DFB Pokal and the German Super Cup.

While the German Bundesliga is often labelled the 'farmer's league' for lack of competition, the fact that often goes unnoticed is that it was the first time after a gap of 6 years that Bayern had won the league cup in Germany.

Kane also ended the last season as the Bundesliga top scorer with 36 goals, winning the award for a third consecutive season. He became the first player in Bundesliga history to finish as top scorer in each of his first three seasons. These goals also earned him the European Golden Shoe.

Kane's feat of 14 goals in the Champions League season is also a single-season record for an English player in the competition. In Europe for Bayern, Lewandowski scored in eight consecutive Champions League matches, joining an elite group containing Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Club statistics aside, Kane was also crucial for England's third-placed finish in the FIFA World Cup this year, scoring six goals during the tournament. It was the second-best World Cup finish for the Three Lions in their history.

The former Tottenham man also displayed exceptional clutch finishing ability. His crowning club moment came in the DFB-Pokal final, where he scored a hat-trick in a 3-0 victory over VfB Stuttgart to seal the domestic double for Bayern Munich.

Comparison With Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal

Mbappe is a prolific goalscorer, and there's no one in the world who can deny that. In terms of sheer attacking prowess and goalscoring ability, he is in a class of his own. But is that enough to win the Ballon d'Or?

For Real Madrid in 2025-26, he scored 42 goals in 44 appearances, including 25 in La Liga and 15 in the Champions League. He then added 10 goals for France at the 2026 World Cup, winning the Golden Boot and taking his World Cup career tally to 22, a new all-time record. Overall, he scored 56 goals for club and country in that season, till the conclusion of the World Cup.

The weakness in Mbappe's Ballon d'Or case is the trophy cabinet, which was completely empty last season, for both club and country. Real Madrid did not win a major trophy during the season, while France were eliminated by Spain in the World Cup semi-finals. Furthermore, it was Harry Kane's England that defeated his France in the third-place playoff.

Lamine Yamal's argument is almost the reverse. He was a part of two teams that did extremely well last season - Barcelona and Spain - without himself doing anything special on a consistent basis. He scored 16 goals and provided 11 assists in La Liga, playing a recognisable role in Barcelona retaining the league title, and finished as the league's leading assist provider.

Across all competitions, he finished the season with roughly 24 goals and more than 20 assists, while also being an important player in attack for Barcelona. His trophy case is stronger than Mbappe's. Barcelona won La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup, while Yamal was subsequently part of Spain's historic 2026 World Cup-winning campaign.

That is what makes Yamal a reasonable contender for the Ballon d'Or. However, the argument that works against him is the fact that he was part of a special team and system, without being extraordinary himself. Is that enough to win the Ballon d'Or, especially considering Yamal couldn't take this Barcelona side beyond the quarter-finals of the Champions League last season, while Bayern Munich went as far as the semi-finals, narrowly suffering a defeat at the hands of the eventual champions, Paris Saint-Germain?

Why Kane Deserves Ballon d'Or 2026

Kane, once revered as a player who struggled to win trophies despite being the No. 9 in England. He was widely seen as the best player at Tottenham Hotspur, and even in the Premier League for many. But since his move to Germany, Kane has added both trophies and goalscoring excellence.

He has not merely been a striker who has scored goals but someone who has been decisive in a team that lifted major silverware. Across Bayern Munich and England, Kane's numbers were staggering, but they came alongside tangible team success.

That balance is what arguably separates Kane from Mbappe and Yamal in the Ballon d'Or debate. Mbappe can point to an extraordinary goalscoring campaign, while Yamal has a particularly strong argument on the back of trophies and his influence on Barcelona's success. Kane, however, does not have to choose between the two arguments. He has the individual numbers and the silverware. Add his Champions League impact and his performances for England, and Kane's season becomes difficult to overlook.

The Ballon d'Or is ultimately supposed to recognise the player who stood above the rest over the course of a season, and if the criteria are goals, influence and trophies together, Kane has perhaps the most complete case of the three.