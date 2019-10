TENNIS: Sumit Nagal एटीपी चैलेंजर के सेमीफाइनल में हारे

SUMIT NAGAL THROUGH TO ANOTHER SEMIS!



By defeating Francisco Cerundolo (ARG, 262) 76 75, Sumit has the highest number of Semis appearances on the ATP Challenger Tour in 2019! Sumit also moved into the top-130 of the live rankings!



Next up is Juan Ficovich (ARG, 325). pic.twitter.com/YHYiqeo1aG