अरुण जेटली के निधन पर दिग्गज क्रिकेटरों ने जताया शोक, गौतम गंभीर ने ट्वीट कर बताया पिता...

नई दिल्ली:

Pained at the passing away of #ArunJaitley ji. Apart from having served greatly in public life , he played a huge role in many players from Delhi getting an opportunity to represent India. There was a time when not many players from Delhi got a chance at the highest level ..cont — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 24, 2019

But under his leadership at the DDCA, many players including me got a chance to represent India. He listened to needs of the players & was a problem solver. Personally shared a very beautiful relationship with him. My thoughts & prayers are with his family & loved ones. Om Shanti https://t.co/Kl4NpprR6W — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 24, 2019

वीरेंद्र की तरह ही भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम (India Cricket team) के ओपनर बल्लेबाज शिखर धवन (Shikhar Dhawan) ने भी ट्वीट कर अरुण जेटली के निधन पर शोक जताया. धवन ने अपने ट्वीट में अरुण जेटली को नमन किया और उनके परिवार के लिए अपनी हार्दिक संवेदनाओं व्यक्त की.

RIP #ArunJaitley Ji.. My sincere condolences to your family and loved ones — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 24, 2019

वहीं क्रिकेटर से राजनेता बने गौतम गंभीर (Goutam Gambhir) ने भी अरुण जेटली के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त करते हुए ट्वीट किया. अपने ट्वीट में गौतम गंभीर ने अरुण जेटली को अपने पिता बताते हुए कहा कि उनके साथ ही उनके जीवन का एक हिस्सा भी चला गया है.

A father teaches u to speak but a father figure teaches u to talk. A father teaches u to walk but a father figure teaches u to march on. A father gives u a name but a father figure gives u an identity. A part of me is gone with my Father Figure Shri Arun Jaitley Ji. RIP Sir. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 24, 2019

वीडियो: वीरेंद्र सहवाग से एनडीटीवी की खास बातचीत..