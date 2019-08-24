 
अरुण जेटली के निधन पर दिग्गज क्रिकेटरों ने जताया शोक, गौतम गंभीर ने ट्वीट कर बताया पिता...

Updated: 24 August 2019 14:56 IST

अरुण जेटली के निधन पर पूर्व क्रिकेटर वीरेंद्र सहवाग (Virender Sehwag), शिखर धवन (Shikhar Dhawan), गौतम गंभीर (Gautam Gambhir) ने ट्वीट कर शोक जताया. वीरेंद्र सहवाग ट्वीट किया, 'अरुण जेटली जी के निधन पर दुखी हूं. सार्वजनिक जीवन में बहुत सेवा करने के अलावा उन्होंने दिल्ली के कई खिलाड़ियों संवारने में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई, जिससे चलते उन्हें भारत का प्रतिनिधित्व करने का अवसर मिला.' 

Gautam Gambhir says A part of me is gone with my Father Figure Shri Arun Jaitley
वीरेंद्र सहवाग पूर्व वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली के निधन पर ट्वीट कर जताया शोक

नई दिल्ली:

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता और पूर्व वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली (Arun Jaitley) का 66 वर्ष की उम्र निधन हो गया. अरुण जेटली पिछले लंबे समय से बीमार थे जिसके चलते उन्हें पिछले कुछ समय से एम्स में भर्ती कराया गया था. अरुण जेटली के निधन से पूरे देश में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई है. अरुण जेटली के निधन पर राजनीतिज्ञों, साहित्यकारों, बॉलीवुड के एक्ट्रर-एक्ट्रेस और क्रिकेट खिलाड़ियो ने भी ट्विट कर अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त की. उनके निधन पर पूर्व क्रिकेटर वीरेंद्र सहवाग (Virender Sehwag) , शिखर धवन (Shikhar Dhawan) , गौतम गंभीर (Goutam Gambhir) ने ट्वीट कर शोक जताया. वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने ट्वीट किया, 'अरुण जेटली जी के निधन पर दुखी हूं. सार्वजनिक जीवन में बहुत सेवा करने के अलावा उन्होंने दिल्ली के कई खिलाड़ियों को संवारने में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई, जिससे चलते उन्हें भारत का प्रतिनिधित्व करने का अवसर मिला.' 

कप्तान विराट कोहली ने बांधे पत्नी अनुष्का शर्मा की तारीफों के पुल, कही यह बात

वीरेंद्र की तरह ही भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम (India Cricket team) के ओपनर बल्लेबाज शिखर धवन (Shikhar Dhawan) ने भी ट्वीट कर अरुण जेटली के निधन पर शोक जताया. धवन ने अपने ट्वीट में अरुण जेटली को नमन किया और उनके परिवार के लिए अपनी हार्दिक संवेदनाओं व्यक्त की. 

KPL में कृष्णप्पा गौतम का डबल धमाका, 39 गेंदों पर ठोका शतक, चार ओवर में लिए आठ विकेट

वहीं क्रिकेटर से राजनेता बने गौतम गंभीर (Goutam Gambhir) ने भी अरुण जेटली के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त करते हुए ट्वीट किया. अपने ट्वीट में गौतम गंभीर ने अरुण जेटली को अपने पिता बताते हुए कहा कि उनके साथ ही उनके जीवन का एक हिस्सा भी चला गया है. 

वीडियो: वीरेंद्र सहवाग से एनडीटीवी की खास बातचीत..

हाईलाइट्स
  • सहवाग ने ट्वीट कर जेटली के क्रिकटरों के हित में किए कार्यों को याद किया
  • शिखर धवन ने पूर्व वित्त के परिवार के प्रति जताई हार्दिक संवेदना
  • गौतम गंभीर ने कहा पिता तुल्य
