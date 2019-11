BADMINTON: कुछ ऐसे Satwiksairaj Rankireddy और Chirag Shetty फ्रेंच ओपन के फाइनल में हार गए

Exceptional week at the French Riviera comes to an end as @satwiksairaj and @Shettychirag04 conclude their #FrenchOpenSuper750 campaign as Runners Up (18-21, 16-21) Most memorable take away for the duo will be 3 top10 wins in last 7 days, Kudos Guys!#IndiaontheRise#badminton pic.twitter.com/t9HkQOE04O