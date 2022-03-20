Indian badminton player Lakshya Sen will have his sight on history as he bids to become only the third men's singles Indian badminton player after Prakash Padukone (1980) and Pullela Gopichand (2001) to win the All England Open Badminton Championships. Sen had defeated defending champion Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia 21-13, 12-21, 21-19 in 1 hour and 16 minutes to book a place in the final.

Where will the Lakshya Sen vs Victor Axelsen All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 Final match be played?

The Lakshya Sen vs Victor Axelsen All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 Final match will be played in Birmingham.

When will the Lakshya Sen vs Victor Axelsen All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 Final match be played?

The Lakshya Sen vs Victor Axelsen All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 Final match will be played on Sunday, March 20.

What time will the Lakshya Sen vs Victor Axelsen All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 Final match begin?

The Lakshya Sen vs Victor Axelsen All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 Final match will begin at 07:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Lakshya Sen vs Victor Axelsen All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 Final match?

The Lakshya Sen vs Victor Axelsen All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 Final match will be broadcasted live on MTV channels.

Where to watch live streaming of the Lakshya Sen vs Victor Axelsen All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 Final match?

The live streaming of the Lakshya Sen vs Victor Axelsen All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 Final match will be available on Voot Select.

