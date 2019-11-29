Yogeshwar Dutt on Friday came hard at Commando 3 movie director Aditya Datt for showing wrestlers in bad light. The 2012 Olympics bronze medallist, in a series of tweets, slammed the filmmaker for "denigrating or mischaracterising athletes". In his posts, Yogeshwar stressed that he is against "against ill-treatment of women" but urged the filmmaker to think beyond the "box office collection" and respect the athletes who work hard to bring laurels to the country. Yogeshwar was referring to a scene in new-released Bollywood movie Commando 3 where a wrestler was shown harassing a young girl on her way to the school.

Here is the movie scene which Yogeshwar found disrespectful to the wrestlers:

Pls stop denigrating or mischaracterising athletes we work hard so that we can win medal for our country. I'm purely against ill-treatment of women of any kind eve teasing etc but mispresentation of anything is not the solution...@adidatt #Commando3 — Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) November 29, 2019

"Dear @adidat ji , I saw trailer of your movie. You're a director so I'm not anyone to tell you about directory of any kind but everything is not about box office collection and spicy tarka and right to denigrate anyone isn't being given to you," Yogeshwar tweeted.

"Please stop denigrating or mischaracterising athletes we work hard so that we can win medal for our country. I'm purely against ill-treatment of women of any kind eve teasing etc but mispresentation of anything is not the solution...@adidatt," Yogeshwar's tweet read.

Commando 3 is the third movie in the popular franchise starring Vidut Jammwal in the lead role.

Yogeshwar Dutt is one of the most successful male wrestlers in the country. Acknowledging his achievements in the field, the Government of India awarded him country's highest sports honour -- Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 2012.

A year later in 2013, Yogeshwar was awarded the Padma Shri -- country's third highest civilian honour.