WWE TLC 2019: Roman Reigns Loses To King Corbin, Kabuki Warriors Retain Women's Tag Team Titles

Roman Reigns suffered a shock defeat to King Corbin, while the Kabuki Warriors -- a tag team comprising Asuka and Kairi Sane -- defeated Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair to retain the women's tag team titles at the WWE TLC 2019. The Tables, Ladders, and Chairs (TLC) thriller saw Asuka celebrate after reaching the top of the ladder at WWE TLC pay-per-view (PPV) main event for a second consecutive year in Minneapolis, Minnesota. "For the second straight year, @WWEAsuka celebrates a top a ladder at #WWETLC... The #KabukiWarriors are STILL your WWE Women's #TagTeamChampions!" the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) said in a tweet.

The fight looked like an absolute "destruction" for 'The Man' Becky Lynch and 'The Queen' Charlotte Flair. "First and foremost, #WWETLC was all about DESTRUCTION for #TheMan @BeckyLynchWWE and #TheQueen @MsCharlotteWWE!" the WWE captioned a video of thrashing of Lynch and Flair.

Fans heaped praise on the Kabuki Warriors as one user commented on the video "They worked well together. Loved this."

"Great win, for Asuka and Kari, Kabuki Warriors! Too bad Charlotte and The Man!" another one joined in.

In the other fight, Roman Reigns lost to King Corbin in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match. "King @BaronCorbinWWE and his jesters have a celebration to attend to tonight... #WWETLC," the WWE Universe said in a tweet.

In one of the videos tweeted by the WWE, Roman Reigns impressed one and all with a move, spearing into King Corbin.

"THIS IS STILL GOING ON?! @WWERomanReigns just SPEARED King @BaronCorbinWWE into what seems like the entire ROSTER to close out #WWETLC!"

King Corbin will be motivated by the victory when he enters the ring at the Royal Rumble in January.