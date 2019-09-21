Deepak Punia marched into the final of the men's freestyle 86kg category after outclassing Stefan Reichmuth of Switzerland, thereby assuring India of a medal at the World Wrestling Championships . The Indian, who is also the junior World Champion, beat his Swiss opponent 8-2 in the semis. Deepak Punia became India's fifth-ever senior World Championships finalist with Sushil Kumar being the sole wrestler to win a gold medal. The Indian wrestler's will have his work cut out as he will be up against 74kg Olympic champion and 86kg Asian Games champ Hassan Yazdani of Iran. Earlier, Deepak Punia, by reaching the last four, became the fourth Indian wrestler to bag Tokyo 2020 Olympics quota.

India have so far managed to bag three bronze medals in the prestigious tournament as Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya won their bronze medal bout in the repechage round.

Before sealing a place in the semi-finals, Deepak had thrashed Kodirov Bakhodur of Tajikistan 6-0 in the pre-quarters.

Earlier, in his first round contest, Deepak was trailing by 0-5 but the Indian grappler turned the match in his favour to register a 8-6 win over Adilet Davlumbavev of Kazhakstan.