 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Wrestling

World Wrestling Championships 2019: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 14 September 2019 13:41 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

The Championships is offering six Olympic quotas in six categories in all three styles.

World Wrestling Championships 2019: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Bajrang Punia triumphed at all four events he competed this season. © AFP

India's top wrestlers will not only be chasing glory but also Tokyo Olympics qualification as the World Championships gets underway on Saturday. The run-up to the 2019 World Wrestling Championships has been spectacular for Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat while decent results have provided a dose of confidence to a few others like Divya Kakran. Bajrang Punia triumphed at all four events he competed this season -- Dan Kolov, Asian Championship Ali Aliev and Yasar Dogu -- and will go into the Championships as the world number one and top seed in 65kg. For Vinesh Phogat, the season began in a new weight category as she moved up to 53kg from 50kg.

When is the World Wrestling Championships 2019?

The World Wrestling Championships 2019 will be held from September 14 to 22, 2019.

Where will the World Wrestling Championships 2019 bouts will be played?

The World Wrestling Championships 2019 bouts will be played at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

What time does the World Wrestling Championships 2019 bouts begin?

The World Wrestling Championships 2019 qualifiers will start at 10:30 AM IST, which will be followed by the other rounds.

Which TV channels will broadcast the World Wrestling Championships 2019?

The World Wrestling Championships 2019 bouts will be telecasted on the Sony Pictures Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the World Wrestling Championships 2019?

The live streaming of the World Wrestling Championships 2019 will be exclusively available on wrestlingtv.in.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sushil Kumar Bajrang Punia Wrestling
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The World Wrestling Championships 2019 will go on till September 22
  • Indian wrestlers will be chasing glory along with Olympics qualifications
  • Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat will lead India's bid to glory
Related Articles
Sushil Kumar Earns World Championship Ticket With Win Over Jitender Kumar
Sushil Kumar Earns World Championship Ticket With Win Over Jitender Kumar
"We Are Rectifying The Mistake": WFI Hands Sushil Kumar, Sakshi Malik Grade A Contracts
"We Are Rectifying The Mistake": WFI Hands Sushil Kumar, Sakshi Malik Grade A Contracts
Wrestlers Amit Dhankar, Mousam Khatri Win Gold At Senior National Championship
Wrestlers Amit Dhankar, Mousam Khatri Win Gold At Senior National Championship
Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Pooja Dhanda Among 24 Senior Wrestlers To Get WFI Annual Contracts
Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Pooja Dhanda Among 24 Senior Wrestlers To Get WFI Annual Contracts
Asian Games 2018: Bajrang Punia Gives India First Gold, Sushil Kumar Makes Shock Exit
Asian Games 2018: Bajrang Punia Gives India First Gold, Sushil Kumar Makes Shock Exit
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.