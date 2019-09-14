World Wrestling Championships 2019: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

India's top wrestlers will not only be chasing glory but also Tokyo Olympics qualification as the World Championships gets underway on Saturday. The run-up to the 2019 World Wrestling Championships has been spectacular for Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat while decent results have provided a dose of confidence to a few others like Divya Kakran. Bajrang Punia triumphed at all four events he competed this season -- Dan Kolov, Asian Championship Ali Aliev and Yasar Dogu -- and will go into the Championships as the world number one and top seed in 65kg. For Vinesh Phogat, the season began in a new weight category as she moved up to 53kg from 50kg.