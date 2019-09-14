World Wrestling Championships 2019: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
The Championships is offering six Olympic quotas in six categories in all three styles.
India's top wrestlers will not only be chasing glory but also Tokyo Olympics qualification as the World Championships gets underway on Saturday. The run-up to the 2019 World Wrestling Championships has been spectacular for Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat while decent results have provided a dose of confidence to a few others like Divya Kakran. Bajrang Punia triumphed at all four events he competed this season -- Dan Kolov, Asian Championship Ali Aliev and Yasar Dogu -- and will go into the Championships as the world number one and top seed in 65kg. For Vinesh Phogat, the season began in a new weight category as she moved up to 53kg from 50kg.
When is the World Wrestling Championships 2019?
The World Wrestling Championships 2019 will be held from September 14 to 22, 2019.
Where will the World Wrestling Championships 2019 bouts will be played?
The World Wrestling Championships 2019 bouts will be played at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.
What time does the World Wrestling Championships 2019 bouts begin?
The World Wrestling Championships 2019 qualifiers will start at 10:30 AM IST, which will be followed by the other rounds.
Which TV channels will broadcast the World Wrestling Championships 2019?
The World Wrestling Championships 2019 bouts will be telecasted on the Sony Pictures Sports Network.
How do I watch live streaming of the World Wrestling Championships 2019?
The live streaming of the World Wrestling Championships 2019 will be exclusively available on wrestlingtv.in.
(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)