Indian wrestlers secured a total of four medals on Wednesday at the ongoing World Junior Wrestling Championship in Ufa, Russia. Ravinder clinched the silver medal in the men's freestyle 61kg category while Yash, Pruthviraj Patil and Anirudh Kumar secured bronze medals in the 74kg, 92kg and 125kg categories, respectively. Earlier, Gourav Baliyan (79kg) and Deepak (97kg) had also secured bronze medals in the men's section. In the women's section, India's Bipasha, reached the 76kg final, which is scheduled to be held on Thursday.

Indian Men's Freestyle campaign finishes with medals at World Junior Wrestling Championships, Ufa 2021



61kg Ravinder

74kg Yash

79kg Gourav Baliyan

92kg Pruthviraj Patil

97kg Deepak

125kg Anirudh Kumar pic.twitter.com/xJiYliSZDU — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 18, 2021

Simran (50kg), Sito (55kg), Kusum (59kg) and Arju (68kg) will also be in action on Thursday in bronze medal bouts in the women's section.