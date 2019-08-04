 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Wrestling

Vinesh Phogat Wins Third Successive Gold In 53kg In Poland Open

Updated: 04 August 2019 23:28 IST

Vinesh Phogat had earlier beaten Sofia Mattson of Sweden, the Rio Olympics bronze medallist, in the quarterfinals of this international tournament.

Vinesh Phogat Wins Third Successive Gold In 53kg In Poland Open
Vinesh Phogat had beaten Sofia Mattson in the quarterfinals of the Poland Open. © Twitter

Star India grappler Vinesh Phogat has bagged her third consecutive gold in women's 53kg category after winning the Poland Open wrestling tournament in Warsaw. The 24-year-old prevailed 3-2 over local wrestler Roksana in the final of the competition. Vinesh had earlier beaten Sofia Mattson of Sweden, the Rio Olympics bronze medallist, in the quarterfinals of this international tournament. The top Indian woman wrestler had stood atop the podium at Grand Prix of Spain and at the Yasar Dogu International at Istanbul, Turkey last month.

"The biggest positives from wrestling against strong opponents are it forces me out of my comfort zone, makes me push my limits, and teaches important lessons! Happy with my performance at the #PolandOpen Excited by this start as a 53 kg wrestler, now onwards and upwards," Vinesh tweeted.

Former national hockey captain Viren Rasquinha, who is also involved with Olympic Gold Quest, congratulated Vinesh on her success. 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Wrestling
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Former national hockey captain Viren Rasquinha also praised Vinesh
  • Vinesh had stood atop the podium at Grand Prix of Spain
  • Vinesh prevailed 3-2 over Roksana in the final of the competition
Related Articles
Easy Day For Bajrang Punia; Ravi Dahiya Excels In Worlds
Easy Day For Bajrang Punia; Ravi Dahiya Excels In Worlds' Trials
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Wins Second Gold On The Bounce
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Wins Second Gold On The Bounce
No Athlete Has Benefitted From Haryana Sports Policy, Says Vinesh Phogat
No Athlete Has Benefitted From Haryana Sports Policy, Says Vinesh Phogat
Bajrang Punia Wins Gold At Ali Aliev Wrestling Tournament
Bajrang Punia Wins Gold At Ali Aliev Wrestling Tournament
Bajrang Punia Calls For Support From Indian Diaspora For His Fight At The Madison Square Garden
Bajrang Punia Calls For Support From Indian Diaspora For His Fight At The Madison Square Garden
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.