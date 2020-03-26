Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Wrestling

Vinesh Phogat Says "Worst Fear Has Come True" After Tokyo Olympics Postponement

Updated: 26 March 2020 15:59 IST

Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat was "deeply disappointed" when she learned of the postponement.

Vinesh Phogat Says "Worst Fear Has Come True" After Tokyo Olympics Postponement
Vinesh Phogat was one of India's biggest medal hopes at the Rio Olympics. © Twitter

The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics was her "worst fear" and India's medal hopeful Vinesh Phogat says the extended wait is going to be tougher than competing at the Games. In an unprecedented move, the 2020 Tokyo Games was on Tuesday pushed to next year due to COVID-19 pandemic that is wreaking havoc on the world. Star wrestler Vinesh was "deeply disappointed" when she learned of the postponement. "This was every athlete's worst fear and it has come true. Everybody knows that competing at the Olympics is the toughest test for an athlete but I believe waiting for an opportunity to be on that stage is tougher," she said in statement on Twitter.

"I don't really know what to say right now but inside me, there is a roller-coaster of emotions," the 25-year-old added. She was one of India's biggest medal hopes at the Rio Olympics before a freak injury cut short her Games during an earlier round. And she was preparing in earnest for Tokyo too, having qualified for the Games after finishing on the podium at the last year's world championships.

"This is a very crucial time for the world and the greater sporting fraternity. Though I am very deeply disappointed, it is more important than ever to see the silver lining in this dark cloud."

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had faced growing calls to postpone the Games, with 1.7 billion people across the world in lockdown to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. The decision to postpone the quadrennial extravaganza was welcomed by sportspersons and federations officials alike.

Vinesh said, "Now is the time for all of us to be stronger than ever, keep fighting these extraordinary circumstances and believe with all our might that we will overcome this challenge.

"We need to summon all our reserves of determination, refocus, and work towards our goals." The pandemic has so far claimed over 20000 lives across the world while infecting over 425000 people.

The Indian wrestler added, "While there is more to this chapter, a new story is already being written, but we will overcome."

"We are all together in this, one world, one goal. This is that unique chance to do something for your family, your community, your country, and our world."
 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Wrestling
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Vinesh Phogat said postponement of the Tokyo Olympics was her worst fear
  • She said extended wait is going to be tougher than competing
  • Tokyo Games was pushed to next year due to COVID-19 pandemic
Related Articles
Bajrang Punia To Donate Six Months Salary To Combat COVID-19, Calls For Postponement Of Tokyo Olympics
Bajrang Punia To Donate Six Months Salary To Combat COVID-19, Calls For Postponement Of Tokyo Olympics
Sonam Malik Beats Sakshi Malik To Secure Olympic Qualifiers Spot
Sonam Malik Beats Sakshi Malik To Secure Olympic Qualifiers Spot
Asian Wrestling Championship: Jitender Kumar Claims Silver On Final Day
Asian Wrestling Championship: Jitender Kumar Claims Silver On Final Day
Asian Wrestling Championship: Jitender Kumar Secures Olympic Qualifiers Spot After Reaching Final
Asian Wrestling Championship: Jitender Kumar Secures Olympic Qualifiers Spot After Reaching Final
Asian Wrestling Championship: Ravi Dahiya Wins Gold, Bajrang Punia Gets Silver
Asian Wrestling Championship: Ravi Dahiya Wins Gold, Bajrang Punia Gets Silver
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.