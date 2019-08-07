 
Vinesh Phogat Remembers Spirit-Lifting Phone Call From Sushma Swaraj

Updated: 07 August 2019 17:42 IST

Vinesh Phogat is among several sportspersons who paid tributes to Sushma Swaraj after her death on Tuesday.

Sushma Swaraj had sent out words of support to Vinesh Phogat when she suffered an injury in 2016. © AFP

Sushma Swaraj, the former External Affairs Minister, died after suffering a massive cardiac arrest on Tuesday. The sudden death of Sushma Swaraj flooded the social media with emotional messages from various sports personalities, who recollected the memories they shared with her. Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat remembered a spirit-lifting phone call that she received from Sushma Swaraj when she was "sidelined by most". "When I was sidelined by most, you reached out and extended full support. A phone can help lift your spirits!" Vinesh Phogat captioned a photograph of Sushma Swaraj on Instagram.

"I can never forget that day and that voice who said to me, you are my daughter and assured me that I will be well taken care. M'am the void you left in our hearts will always be empty. May your soul rest in peace #sushmaswaraj," the caption read further.

Earlier, prominent cricketers Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag were among those who paid condolences to the BJP leader.

"Deeply saddened by the news of Sushma Ji's demise, may her soul rest in peace," India captain Kohli tweeted.

Former batsman Gambhir, who joined the same party as Swaraj, tweeted: "I'm beyond aggrieved at the passing away of Sushma Swaraj A veteran politician and a pillar of the BJP, she was loved by everyone. She will be remembered as the most endearing and helpful politicians of recent times. My condolences to her family and friends. A huge loss for India."

"Heartfelt condolences to family and admirers of Sushma Swarajji," former India opener Sehwag said on Twitter.

In 2016, then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had sent out words of support to wrestler Vinesh Phogat after she suffered a ligament injury during the Rio Olympics.

"I spoke to @phogat_vinesh. She has ligament injury. Dr Rucha Kashalkar Physiotherapist is attending on her. Our @cgisaopaulo Abhilasha Joshi is in constant touch. @indiainbrazil," Swaraj had tweeted.

Vinesh had sustained a knee injury during her bout against Sun Yanan of China in the quarter-finals of the women's Freestyle 48kg category at the Carioca Arena 2 Rio de Janeiro.

