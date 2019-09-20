 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Wrestling

Sushil Kumar's Return To World Wrestling Championships Ends In Defeat

Updated: 20 September 2019 15:40 IST

Sushil Kumar lost his opening round bout to Azerbaijan's Khadzhimurad Gadzhiyev at the World Wrestling Championships on Friday.

Sushil Kumar
World Championships: Sushil Kumar lost narrowly to Azerbaijan's Khadzhimurad Gadzhiyev. © WWC

Sushil Kumar, returning to the World Championships after eight years, lost his opening round bout to Azerbaijan's Khadzhimurad Gadzhiyev on Friday. Using all his experience, the double Olympic medallist had raced to a 9-4 lead but lost seven points in a row to lose the 74kg qualification bout. Sushil Kumar employed a four-point throw after trailing 0-2 to take the lead and further consolidated it with another four-point throw, which came from a difficult position. The Azerbaijan camp challenged the throw but lost the call, giving one additional point to Sushil for a 9-4 lead at the break.

However, the second period belonged to the junior world bronze medallist, who first pushed Sushil out and then scored of a takedown and took the lead with a gut wrench from ground position.

Time was running out but Sushil appeared tired as Gadzhiyev scored two more points with a two-point push out throw to clinch the bout.

The two-time Olympic medallist's hopes of Tokyo Olympics qualification and winning a bronze via the repechage round were also dashed after Gadzhiyev was ousted by his American opponent in the quarterfinals.

Sushil is the only Indian to have won a World title when he triumphed in 2010 in Moscow. In the non-Olympic 70kg, Karan lost his Qualification round bout 0-7 to Uzbekistan's Ikhtiyor Navruzov while Sumit Malik also went down in his opening round bout.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sushil Kumar Wrestling
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
World Wrestling Championships: Sushil Kumar
World Wrestling Championships: Sushil Kumar's Experience Will Be His Forte, Says Yogeshwar Dutt
World Wrestling Championships 2019: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
World Wrestling Championships 2019: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Sushil Kumar Earns World Championship Ticket With Win Over Jitender Kumar
Sushil Kumar Earns World Championship Ticket With Win Over Jitender Kumar
"We Are Rectifying The Mistake": WFI Hands Sushil Kumar, Sakshi Malik Grade A Contracts
"We Are Rectifying The Mistake": WFI Hands Sushil Kumar, Sakshi Malik Grade A Contracts
Wrestlers Amit Dhankar, Mousam Khatri Win Gold At Senior National Championship
Wrestlers Amit Dhankar, Mousam Khatri Win Gold At Senior National Championship
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.