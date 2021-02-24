The final Indian squad for the 2021 International Ranking Series Tournament ''Matteo Pellicone'' in Free Style, Greco Roman Style and Women Wrestling has been announced. Sakshi Malik has been included in the women's team. The tournament will take place in Rome from March 4 to 7. Sakshi was initially left out of the squad, but she later requested the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to add her to the squad. Sakshi's request has been accepted by the federation, but she will have to bear her own expenses. The 34-member team also includes Deepak Punia, Bajrang Punia, and Vinesh Phogat.

The Free Style Wrestling Team: Ravi Kumar (57 Kg), Pankaj (57 Kg), Bajrang (65 Kg), Rohit (65 Kg), Vishal Kaliraman (70 Kg), Sandeep Singh Mann (74 Kg), Narsingh Yadav (74 Kg), Jitender (74 Kg), Rahul Rathi (79 Kg), Deepak Punia (86 Kg), Parveen Chahar (86 Kg), Praveen (92 Kg), Satywart Kadian (97 Kg), Sumit (125 Kg).

Greco Roman Style Wrestling Team: Arjun Halakurki (55 Kg), Manish (60 Kg), Neeraj (63 Kg), Gaurav Duhoon (67 Kg), Kuldeep Malik (72 Kg), Gurpreet Singh (77 Kg), Harpreet Singh (82 Kg), Sunil Kumar (87 Kg), Deepanshu (97 Kg), Naveen (130 Kg).

Women Wrestling Team: Meenakshi (50 Kg), Vinesh (53 Kg), Nandini Bajirao Salokhe (53 Kg), Anshu (57 Kg), Sarita (59 Kg), Sonam (62 Kg), Sakshi Malik (62 Kg), Nisha (65 Kg), Anita (68 Kg), Kiran (76 Kg).