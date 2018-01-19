 
don't
miss
All Sports
Wrestling

Pro Wrestling League: Vinesh Phogat beats Ritu Phogat In UP Dangal's 4-3 Win Over Veer Marathas

Updated: 19 January 2018 22:10 IST

Veer Marathas won the toss and blocked Uzbekistan's Bekzod Abdurakhmonov while UP Dangal opted to keep Marwa Amri out of the equation.

Pro Wrestling League: Vinesh Phogat beats Ritu Phogat In UP Dangal's 4-3 Win Over Veer Marathas
Vinesh Phogat of UP Dangal defeated Ritu Phogat of Veer Marathas. © PWL

UP Dangal's icon player Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia posted commanding wins to help UP Dangal beat Veer Marathas 4-3 in the Pro Wrestling League at the Siri Fort Indoor Stadium on Friday. After Vinesh put her team 3-1 up in the tie, Bajrang, the Commonwealth champion, beat compatriot Amit Dhankar 7-2 in the 65 kg category to help UP continue their unbeaten run in the tournament. Marathas' defeat all but doused their hopes of making it to the knock-out stages. In the clash between sisters, the fourth bout of the day, Vinesh played with great determination to overcome a stiff challenge from her elder sister Ritu Phogat 4-0 in the 50 kg women's competition. The win was Vinesh's fourth successive victory in the tournament.

Earlier, Veer Marathas won the toss and blocked Uzbekistan's Bekzod Abdurakhmonov while UP Dangal opted to keep Marwa Amri out of the equation.

In the first bout of the day, UP Dangal's Nithin Rathi made a great comeback to register a 7-4 victory over Shravan Kumar in the 57 kg class to help log the first point for his side.

Shravan started off well and took a 3-0 lead in the opening period. The National Championship runner-up, however, showed great determination to turn the tide and come out victorious.

In the next bout, 2017 Commonwealth champion Geeta Phogat made it 2-0 for Dangal, beating national champion Ritu Malik 5-0 in the 62 kg women's event. The win not only gave UP a huge initiative early in the duel but also saw Geeta record her first win in this edition.

Georgi Keteov of Armenia brought the Marathas back into a tie with a dominating 16-0 win through technical superiority over Vicky Chahar in the 92 kg competition.

The World Championship bronze medalist grappled with great intent and did not allow his opponent any chance as he wrapped up the contest within three minutes.

Topics : Wrestling
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Veer Marathas won the toss and blocked Uzbekistan's Bekzod Abdurakhmonov
  • UP Dangal defeated Veer Maratha 4-3
  • Nithin Rathi made a great comeback to register a 7-4 victory over Shravan
Related Articles
Pro Wrestling League: Punjab Royals Defeat Delhi Sultans
Pro Wrestling League: Punjab Royals Defeat Delhi Sultans
Pro Wrestling League: Mumbai Maharathi Deny Reports Of Pulling Out Of Tournament
Pro Wrestling League: Mumbai Maharathi Deny Reports Of Pulling Out Of Tournament
Pro Wrestling League: Parveen Rana Guides Veer Marathas To Maiden Win
Pro Wrestling League: Parveen Rana Guides Veer Marathas To Maiden Win
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.