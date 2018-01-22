Pro Wrestling League: Punjab Royals Beat Mumbai Maharathi 5-2

Punjab Royals' icon player Geno Petriashvili scored a dominating 7-0 victory over Satender Malik in the super heavyweight category to clinch the tie 5-2 against Mumbai Maharathi in the Pro Wrestling League, on Monday. Leading 3-1 at the half-way stage, the Georgian was at his imperious best and delivered the knockout blow to the Mumbai outfit. Geno's success not only gave Punjab their fourth win in the tournament but also dashed Maharathi's hopes of qualifying for the knock-out stages with Veer Marathas becoming the fourth team to advance to the last four. With Punjab sealing the victory with two bouts remaining, Anastasija Grigorjeva of Latvia pinned Mumbai's icon Sakshi Malik 10-2, while Soslan Ramonov of Maharathi beat his compatriot Ilyas Bekbulatov by a narrow 7-6 margin in the last two inconsequential contests.

Commonwealth champion Pooja Dhanda of India earlier upset World championship silver medalist Odunayo Adekuoroye of Nigeria to put Punjab 3-1 ahead.

It was the Maharathi grappler who seized the initial opportunity and held on to her lead for the entire opening period. However, presented with a small opening in the second period, the Indian pounced on her opponent to score a 4-2 victory via fall.

In the third bout of the day, Erdenebatyn Bekhbayar of Mongolia thrashed Utkarsh Kale 10-0 to pull one back for Mumbai.

Trailing 0-2, the World championships bronze medalist lived up to his reputation and dominated the Indian to keep his team's hopes alive of making it to the semifinals of the tournament.

Earlier, Mumbai Maharathi won the toss and chose to keep Nirmala Devi out of action while the Royals opted to block Parveen Dahiya in return.

In the opening bout, Deepak Punia overcame a spirited Satyawart Kadian 6-5 in the 92kg clash to give Punjab Royals a flying start.