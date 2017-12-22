Pro Wrestling League 3: Geeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik Show Off Dance Moves On The Ramp

Commonwealth Games gold winner Geeta Phogat showed her dancing prowess while Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik walked the ramp ahead of Pro Wrestling League 3. Walking the ramp and dancing alongside Sakshi were Olympic medallists Helen Maroulis and Marwa Amri along with Commonwealth Games medallist Tayla Ford and U23 world champion Bajrang Punia. While Geeta grooved on the beats of Dangal, Olympic and world champion Maroulis danced on Deewani Mastani followed by other Indian and international stars. Gracing the ramp with musical moves, Olympic and world champion Maroulis said, "I am glad to be a part of Pro Wrestling League. It is very famous worldwide and it gives the much needed platform to the players. I am eagerly looking forward to be a part of Season 3."