Olympic Medallist Wrestler Ravi Dahiya's School In Delhi To Be Renamed After Him
A government school in Delhi will be renamed after after its alumnus Ravi Dahiya, who won a silver medal at Tokyo Olympics in wrestling.
Ravi Dahiya was felicitated at his school in Delhi by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and others.© Manish Sisodia/Twitter
A Delhi government school in Adarsh Nagar area will now be renamed after its alumnus and Olympic medal winner Ravi Dahiya, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Tuesday. "Olympic medal winner Ravi Dahiya was today welcomed at his school in Adarsh Nagar. It was an emotional moment for his teachers. The government has decided that the school will now be named as Ravi Dahiya Bal Vidyalaya," Sisodia tweeted. Dahiya (23) made his Olympics debut in Tokyo 2020 and won a silver medal in wrestling in the 57 kg category.
August 17, 2021
Dahiya is the second Indian to get a silver medal in wrestling at the Olympic after Sushil Kumar.
