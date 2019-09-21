 
Deepak Punia Becomes 4th Indian Wrestler To Bag Tokyo 2020 Olympics Quota

Updated: 21 September 2019 17:20 IST

Deepak Punia became the fourth Indian wrestler to book a place in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after storming into the semi-final of World Wrestling Championships.

Deepak Punia stormed into the semi-final of World Wrestling Championships. © United World Wrestling

Deepak Punia defeated Carlos Mendez of Colombia 7-6 in the quarterfinals of the men's freestyle 86kg category at the ongoing World Wrestling Championships on Saturday. With the win, Deepak Punia became the fourth Indian wrestler to seal a spot in Tokyo Olympics, scheduled to take place in 2020. Deepak Punia will face Switzerland's Stefan Reichmuth in the semi-final bout as he will look to assure India of a medal. India have so far managed to bag three bronze medals in the prestigious tournament as Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya won their bronze medal bout in the repechage round.

Before sealing a place in the semi-final, Deepak had thrashed Kodirov Bakhodur of Tajikistan 6-0 in the pre-quarters.

Earlier, in his first round contest, Deepak was trailing by 0-5 but the Indian grappler turned the match in his favour to register a 8-6 win over Adilet Davlumbavev of Kazhakstan.

India's Jitender (79kg), who won his pre-quarter bout against Muhammet Kotanoglu, lost in the quarterfinal bout to Tajmuraz Salkazanov 0-4.

On Friday, India won two bronze medals as Bajrang Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya won their respective bouts.

Bajrang Punia overcame Mongolia's Tulga Ochir 8-7 while Ravi Dahiya was clinical against Reza Atrinagharchi of Iran as he finished his campaign at World Wrestling Championships with a 6-3 win to clinch bronze in men's 57kg freestyle category.

