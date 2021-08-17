Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday presented India's Tokyo Olympics medallists with cash rewards at an event organised by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) in Delhi. Neeraj Chopra, who bagged a gold in men's javelin throw got Rs 75 lakh from the IOA while silver medallists Ravi Dahiya and Mirabai Chanu were awarded Rs 50 lakh. Bronze medallists Bajrang Punia, PV Sindhu, and Lovlina Borgohain were awarded a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

Speaking to NDTV after the felicitation ceremony, Ravi and Bajrang shed light on their journey thus far and their struggles and said that behind every sportsperson there are prayers and a full team of supporters from family and friends to coaches, federations and well-wishers.

When asked to describe themselves in one word or mention one asset of theirs that describes them, Ravi said "endurance is my asset" and Bajrang joked "my name is Bajrang and that is enough".

Commenting further on youngsters joining the game, Ravi Dahiya said: "Wrestling is such a sport we got two medals. It is a popular sport in places like Haryana, Punjab, and youngsters are taking it up and many young players are already shining through".