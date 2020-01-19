 
Bajrang Punia Takes Home Gold In Rome Wrestling, Deepak And Jitender Crash Out

Updated: 19 January 2020 00:26 IST

Bajrang Punia bagged gold medal at Ranking Series event in Rome after beating American wrestler Jordan Michael Oliver in the final.

Bajrang Punia won gold in Ranking Series event in Rome. © Twitter

Bajrang Punia bagged gold medal as he defeated American wrestler Jordan Michael Oliver in the final of Ranking Series event in Rome on Saturday. Bajrang Punia, competing in the 65kg category, beat Oliver 4-3 in a close contest. With the win, Bajrang Punia won his fourth gold at the Ranking Series event. Earlier, Bajrang had to fight hard in his first round bout as he edged past Zain Allen Retherford of USA 5-4.

In the quarter-final, Bajrang got the better of Joseph Christopher Mc Kenna 4-2.

The semi-final bout saw Bajrang Punia beat Ukrainian wrestler Vasyl Shuptar 6-4 in a hard-fought battle.

India had a poor start to the day as world championships silver medallist Deepak Punia (86kg) crashed out in the first round as he went down 1-11 to Ethan Adrian Ramos of Puerto Rico.

Jitender (74kg) defeated Denys Pavlov of Ukraine 10-1 in the first bout before going down in the quarterfinals against Turkey's Soner Demirtas 4-0.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya, who is competing in 61kg instead of his original 57kg category, won both his rounds.

He beat Moldova's Alexaandru Chirtoaca and Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev.

(With PTI inputs)

Highlights
  • Bajrang Punia bagged gold medal at Rome Rankings event in Rome
  • Bajrang defeated American wrestler Jordan Michael Oliver in the final
  • Jitender in the 74kg and Deepak Punia in the 86kg category crashed out
