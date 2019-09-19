 
World Wrestling Championships: Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya Lose In World Championships Semi-Finals, Grab Olympic Quotas

Updated: 19 September 2019 17:28 IST

Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya entered the World Wrestling Championships semi-finals and became the second and third Indian wrestlers, after Vinesh Phogat, to claim quotas for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Bajrang Punia beat Korean wrestler Son Jong 8-1 in the men's 65 kg quarter-finals. © Twitter

Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya suffered defeats in World Wrestling Championships semi-finals in the 65 kg and 57 kg categories respectively but secured berths for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on the sixth day in Nur-Sultan on Thursday. Ravi Kumar suffered a 4-6 loss to Zaur Uguev in the men's 57 kg semi-finals, while Bajrang Punia went down fighting against Daulet Niyazbekov despite the score reading 9-9 in the end. Daulet Niyazbekov was declared as winner on the basis of a technicality. However, both Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya will fight for bronze medal on Friday.

Bajrang Punia had beaten Korean wrestler Son Jong 8-1 in the men's 65 kg quarter-finals, while Ravi Dahiya advanced to the semi-finals with the help of a 6-1 win over Yuki Takahashi of Japan in the 57 kg category. 

India have booked three berths in the Tokyo Games as Vinesh Phogat sealed a place with a 53 kg bronze medal on Wednesday.

Earlier, Sakshi Malik lost 7-10 to Aminat Adeniyi of Nigeria in the opening round of the women's freestyle 62kg category.

The Olympic bronze medallist was slow to get off the blocks and conceded a 0-6 lead before scoring her first take down. She did fight back in the second round, but the gap was too big to fill as she eventually lost 7-10.

Divya Kakran also had a difficult opening bout against Olympic champion Sara Dosho of Japan as she lost the bout 0-2 in the 68 kg weight category.

Sakshi Malik and Divya Kakran have no chance to qualify for repechage as the opponents, whom they lost to, suffered defeats in later stage of the event.

(With IANS inputs)

