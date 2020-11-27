Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sangeeta Phogat got married on Thursday. Bajrang Punia took to Twitter to share pictures from the wedding. He tagged Sangeeta Phogat and added a heart emoji. Badminton ace Saina Nehwal responded to the tweet and wrote: "Wish u both a very happy married life." Sangeeta Phogat also shared pictures on Instagram. "You Complete Me Soulmate for life. A New chapter of Life Would be Full Of love and HappinessYou Complete Me Soulmate for life. A New chapter of Life Would be Full Of love and Happiness," she wrote in her post

"Many congratulations to both of u dear wish u happy married life," hockey star Rani Rampal wrote on Sangeeta Phogat's post.

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Ritu Phogat, who also shared pictures of the wedding, also commented with heart emojis.

On Tuesday, Sangeeta Phogat had shared pictures from her Haldi ceremony, which was attended by close family members amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The photographs show her wearing floral jewellery and dressed in yellow, twinning with sisters Geeta and Babita Phogat of "Dangal" fame. In the first picture, the three sisters can be seen smiling for the camera. The next two family photographs also show the Phogats posing for the camera, with a backdrop of marigolds to go with the yellow theme.

Champion wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat also shared a few glimpses from the Haldi ceremony on Instagram. "Enjoyed the essence of HALDI Ceremony," she wrote while sharing two pics.