Indian wrestler Babita Phogat and her husband Vivek Suhag were blessed with a baby boy on Monday, the wrestled announced on Monday. Phogat shared pictures on social media where she is seen cradling the new-born with Suhag by their side and wrote: "Meet our little SONshine. Believe in dreams; they do come true. Ours came dressed in blue!" Phogat and Suhag, also a wrestler, had tied the knot in November 2019. "Meet our little angel he has arrived finally. We are really happy and proud of the blessing," wrote Suhag in a tweet.

Phogat had announced in November last year that she and her husband were expecting their first child.

"Every single moment that I spend being your wife, I realize how lucky I am to live such an amazing life. You are my happy place. You complete me. I'm excited & waiting to start this new chapter in my life," Phogat had posted on social media last year with a picture of herself and husband.

Cricketer Suresh Raina and badminton star Saina Nehwal were among the first ones to congratulate Phogat on the occasion.

"Congratulations," wrote Raina.

"Congratulations both of u," wrote Nehwal.

Sibling Ritu Phogat took to social media to send her wishes for elder sister and baby nephew.

"Baby nephew #2 has arrived. Super excited for you @BabitaPhogat didi. Can't wait to meet and hug this little bundle of joy," wrote Ritu Phogat on Twitter.

Phogat is a gold-medal winner at the Commonwealth Games 2014 and won silver medals in Commonwealth Games 2010 and 2018.

Her siblings Sangeeta Phogat, Geeta Phogat and Ritu Phogat are wrestlers.

Geeta Phogat won a gold medal in women's wrestling at the Commonwealth Games in 2010.