 
don't
miss
All Sports
Wrestling
Wrestling

Asian Wrestling Championship: Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Divya Kakran Clinch Silver

Updated: 12 May 2017 21:35 IST

Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Divya Kakran failed to grab gold as they lost to their respective opponents in the finals of the Asian Wrestling Championship.

Asian Wrestling Championship: Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Divya Kakran Clinch Silver
Sakshi Malik had won the Rio Games bronze medal last year. © AFP

Sakshi Malik clinched a silver medal for India in the Asian Wrestling Championship after losing to Japan's Risako Kawai in the women's 60kg category in New Delhi on Friday. Joining her were compatriots Vinesh Phogat (55 kg) and Divya Kakran (69 kg) who also settled for silver in their respective categories. Sakshi Malik, who was making a comeback to the international circuit after the Olympics, looked a little out of touch as she went down to the Rio Games gold medallist Kawai (63kg) 10-0 in just 2 minutes and 44 seconds.

Sakshi had made history last year winning a bronze medal at the Rio Games - the first Indian woman wrestler to do so. However, on Friday, she could not counter the challenge from the strong Japanese grappler. "It was a bad day, but I hope I will do better in future tournaments," Sakshi said after the match.

Competing for the first time in the 60kg category after jumping up the weight division from 58kg, Sakshi's route to the final was easy. The 24-year-old got the better of Nabira Esenbaeva of Uzbekistan 6-2 in the quarterfinal and then defeated Kazakhstan's Ayaulym Kassymova 15-3 in her semifinal bout to cruise into the gold medal round.

Vinesh Phogat lost 4-8 to Japan's Sae Nanjo to settle for silver. She was returning from a career-threatening knee injury. "It is difficult to come back to the mat after having such a serious injury. But it was good experience. I am happy with the silver as I know how difficult it is to stand on the podium after an injury," Vinesh said.

Divya Kakran (69 kg) was defeated by Japan's Sara Dosho to also finish her the tournament with a silver. She was beaten 0-8.

In the 48kg category, Ritu Phogat settled for the bronze medal after getting a walkover from China's Yanan Sun, who pulled out with an injury.

(With PTI/IANS inputs)

Topics : Sakshi Malik Wrestling
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sakshi Malik lost 0-10 to Rio gold medallist Risako Kawai
  • Vinesh Phogat lost 4-8 to Sae Nanjo of Japan
  • Divya Kakran lost 0-8 to Japan's Sara Dosho
Related Articles
Sakshi Malik Ties The Knot, Wishes Galore On Social Media
Sakshi Malik Ties The Knot, Wishes Galore On Social Media
Sakshi Malik Unhappy With Haryana Government For Not Keeping Promises
Sakshi Malik Unhappy With Haryana Government For Not Keeping Promises
Sakshi Malik Aims To Emulate Sushil Kumar's Feat Of Two Olympic Medals
Sakshi Malik Aims To Emulate Sushil Kumar's Feat Of Two Olympic Medals
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.