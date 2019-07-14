 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

"Disappointing To Watch What They Did": Yuvraj Singh On Ambati Rayudu's World Cup 2019 Snub

Updated: 14 July 2019 17:14 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

Ambati Rayudu, who was once deemed as best-suited number four batsman, was overlooked by the selection committee twice.

"Disappointing To Watch What They Did": Yuvraj Singh On Ambati Rayudu
Ambati Rayudu announced retirement from all forms of cricket on July 3. © AFP

Yuvraj Singh, who starred in India's World Cup victory in 2011, opened up on Ambati Rayudu's World Cup 2019 snub, expressing his disappointment on how the team management dealt with the issue at a crucial time during the World Cup 2019. "It was disappointing to watch what they did with Rayudu. He was in the contention for the World Cup. He got runs in New Zealand but after three or four bad innings, he got dropped," Yuvraj Singh told The Times of India.

Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, India were knocked out of the World Cup 2019 following an 18-run loss to New Zealand in the semi-final in Manchester.

Rayudu, who was once deemed as best-suited number four batsman, was overlooked by the selection committee twice, even after India lost two of their players to injuries midway in the tournament.

Rayudu grabbed everyone's attention with his "three-dimensional" remark for all-rounder Vijay Shankar after he was picked for the initial 15-man squad over the Guntur-based batsman.

Later in the World Cup 2019, India lost opener Shikhar Dhawan due to a thumb injury and Shankar due to a toe injury. Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal made their way to the World Cup squad despite Rayudu being named in a list of standbys.

Overlooked twice, Rayudu decided to retire from all forms of cricket on July 3

"Respected sir, I would like to bring to your kind notice that I have come to decision to step away from the sport and retire from all forms and levels of the game," Rayudu said in an e-mail to the BCCI secretary Amitabh Chaudhary, General Manager for cricket operations Saba Karim and CEO Rahul Johri.

Yuvraj called Rayudu's sudden retirement "unfortunate", adding he had expected the matter to be treated better by the team management.

"I also feel quite sad about Rayudu that he retired. It is unfortunate how they dealt with the whole situation. You are looking to go and play the World Cup and suddenly you don't find a place," he added.

Ambati Rayudu played 55 ODIs for India, scoring 1694 runs at an average of 47.05.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Ambati Thirupathi Rayudu Ambati Rayudu Yuvraj Singh Yuvraj Singh Vijay Shankar Vijay Shankar World Cup 2019 Cricket India vs New Zealand, 1st Semi Final
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Yuvraj Singh starred in India's World Cup victory in 2011
  • He opened up on Ambati Rayudu's World Cup 2019 snub
  • He expressed disappointment on how team management dealt with the issue
Related Articles
Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh Lend Support To AB De Villiers After He Breaks Silence On International Comeback Row
Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh Lend Support To AB De Villiers After He Breaks Silence On International Comeback Row
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant's Shot Selection "Pathetic", Says Kevin Pietersen, Gets Fitting Reply From Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh Regrets Not Settling In Any IPL Franchise
Yuvraj Singh Regrets Not Settling In Any IPL Franchise
Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: "Dada" Turns 47, Wishes Pour In
Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: "Dada" Turns 47, Wishes Pour In
Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh's Advice In IPL 2019 Helped Rohit Sharma Regain Form In World Cup 2019
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.