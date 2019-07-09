 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019: Yograj Singh Takes Jibe At MS Dhoni, Urges Ambati Rayudu To Return

Updated: 09 July 2019 22:14 IST

Yograj Singh has urged Ambati Rayudu to come out of retirement and score plenty of runs in the domestic circuit.

World Cup 2019: Yograj Singh Takes Jibe At MS Dhoni, Urges Ambati Rayudu To Return
MS Dhoni is currently representing the country in the World Cup 2019. © AFP

Former India pacer Yograj Singh, father of 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj, has asked Ambati Rayudu to come out of retirement and prove a point, adding "filthy" people like M.S. Dhoni won't be around forever. Middle-order batsman Rayudu last week announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Rayudu was not included in the 15-member squad for the ongoing World Cup. Despite being named in the reserves, he was not called up in the squad after Shikhar Dhawan and Vijay Shankar suffered injuries and Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal were, instead, named as their replacements. 

After he again missed a spot in India's World Cup team, Iceland Cricket in a bizarre tweet on Tuesday, offered the 33-year-old permanent residency in their country so that he could play for them.

After his initial World Cup snub, Rayudu had expressed his displeasure and also questioned the selectors' decision to pick Shankar over him with a tweet that mocked a statement by head selector M.S.K. Prasad who had said that "Vijay Shankar gives three dimensions" to the team. 

"Rayudu should've continued playing, more and more. He should've played Ranji Trophy, Irani Trophy, Duleep Trophy, scoring 100s, 200s, 300s with not outs. He still has a lot of cricket left in him," Yograj was quoted as saying by NNIS Sports.

"Rayudu, my son you took the decision in haste. Come out of retirement and show them what you are capable of," the 61-year- old, who has played one Test and six ODIs for India, said.

Talking about how former India captain Sourav Ganguly gave youngsters a chance, Yograj, who has often criticised Dhoni, said people like him won't be around for long to spread filth.

"People like MS Dhoni will not remain forever, filth like these will not remain forever," he added.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Ambati Thirupathi Rayudu Ambati Rayudu World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Yograj Singh once again lashes out at MS Dhoni
  • Yograj Singh urged Ambati Rayudu to come out of retirement
  • Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement earlier this month
Related Articles
Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag Lead Wishes For Ambati Rayudu
Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag Lead Wishes For Ambati Rayudu's Life Post Retirement
Five Selectors Combined Could Not Score the Runs Ambati Rayudu Did, Says Gautam Gambhir After Cricketer
Five Selectors Combined Could Not Score the Runs Ambati Rayudu Did, Says Gautam Gambhir After Cricketer's Retirement
Ambati Rayudu, Left Out Of World Cup, Retires From Cricket
Ambati Rayudu, Left Out Of World Cup, Retires From Cricket
Ambati Rayudu Trolled By Iceland Cricket, Offered Permanent Residency After World Cup Snub
Ambati Rayudu Trolled By Iceland Cricket, Offered Permanent Residency After World Cup Snub
"Added New Dimension To His Game": Twitter Has Fun At Ambati Rayudu
"Added New Dimension To His Game": Twitter Has Fun At Ambati Rayudu's Expense
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.