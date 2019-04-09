World Cup Team Announcements: Timeline

With the Cricket World Cup 2019 approaching, the participating teams are gearing up to announce their respective squads for the marquee tournament. The final date to announce the squads is April 23 but every team has been given an extended period until May 23 by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to make changes in their side to cover for events like injuries to players. The 10-team event will get underway on May 30 and only New Zealand have announced their squad till now.

India, touted as one of the favourites to lift the World Cup 2019, will announce squad on April 15.

Apart from India, Pakistan and South Africa have confirmed their respective dates to announce their respective squads, according to ICC.

South Africa are expected to announce their squad on April 18. The Proteas will begin their inaugural camp for the World Cup on May 12.

Champions Trophy 2017 winners and heavyweights Pakistan will name their squad on April 23. They have named a 23-man provisional squad for the tournament.

Bangladesh, who can prove to be an unpredictable side in World Cup 2019, are expected to announce their squad between April 15 to 20.

Minnows Afghanistan have named their 23-man preliminary squad, which is currently training in South Africa. They are expected to name their squad after playing six practice matches. However, the dates are still not known.

Among the teams which have still not confirmed the dates of announcing their respective squads are host England, defending champions Australia, Windies and Sri Lanka.