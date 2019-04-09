 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup Team Announcements: Timeline

Updated: 09 April 2019 18:00 IST

The final date to announce the squad for the World Cup 2019 is April 23.

World Cup Team Announcements: Timeline
The participating teams are gearing up to announce their respective World Cup 2019 squad © ICC

With the Cricket World Cup 2019 approaching, the participating teams are gearing up to announce their respective squads for the marquee tournament. The final date to announce the squads is April 23 but every team has been given an extended period until May 23 by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to make changes in their side to cover for events like injuries to players. The 10-team event will get underway on May 30 and only New Zealand have announced their squad till now.

India, touted as one of the favourites to lift the World Cup 2019, will announce squad on April 15.

Apart from India, Pakistan and South Africa have confirmed their respective dates to announce their respective squads, according to ICC.

South Africa are expected to announce their squad on April 18. The Proteas will begin their inaugural camp for the World Cup on May 12.

Champions Trophy 2017 winners and heavyweights Pakistan will name their squad on April 23. They have named a 23-man provisional squad for the tournament.

Bangladesh, who can prove to be an unpredictable side in World Cup 2019, are expected to announce their squad between April 15 to 20.

Minnows Afghanistan have named their 23-man preliminary squad, which is currently training in South Africa. They are expected to name their squad after playing six practice matches. However, the dates are still not known.

Among the teams which have still not confirmed the dates of announcing their respective squads are host England, defending champions Australia, Windies and Sri Lanka.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Sri Lanka Cricket Team Afghanistan Bangladesh Cricket Team England Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The final date to announce the squad for the World Cup 2019 is April 23
  • The participating teams are gearing up to announce their respective squad
  • India, Pakistan and South Africa have confirmed their dates
Related Articles
India 2019 World Cup Squad To Be Picked On April 15
India 2019 World Cup Squad To Be Picked On April 15
Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar Bat For "Universal Health" On World Health Day
Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar Bat For "Universal Health" On World Health Day
BCCI Ombudsman To Decide Quantum Of Punishment For S Sreesanth, Says Supreme Court
BCCI Ombudsman To Decide Quantum Of Punishment For S Sreesanth, Says Supreme Court
World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni Has Set High Standards But Rishabh Pant Has Ability, Feels Kapil Dev
World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni Has Set High Standards But Rishabh Pant Has Ability, Feels Kapil Dev
Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul Summoned By Ombudsman, BCCI Looks To End Controversy Before World Cup
Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul Summoned By Ombudsman, BCCI Looks To End Controversy Before World Cup
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.