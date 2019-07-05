 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019: India, Australia, England And New Zealand Qualify For Semi-Finals

Updated: 05 July 2019 21:36 IST

India, Australia, England and New Zealand are the four semi-finalists of World Cup 2019.

World Cup 2019: India, Australia, England And New Zealand Qualify For Semi-Finals
India and Australia will play their respective last league match on Saturday. © AFP

India along with Australia, England and New Zealand will feature in the semi-finals of the ongoing World Cup 2019. While India, Australia and England had already booked their place in the semis, New Zealand were left to wait till the end of Pakistan's last league fixture against Bangladesh to confirm their spot in the top-four. If Pakistan beat Bangladesh at Lord's they will finish level with New Zealand on 11 points and five wins, but the run-rate tie-breaker means they will be heading home. Pakistan, needing to smash the world record for margin of victory in a one-day international, scored 315 for nine in their 50 overs at Lord's. As soon as Bangladesh, already eliminated from the 10-team competition, reached eight runs in their innings, Pakistan were mathematically out of contention.

While all the four teams semi-finalists have been confirmed now, India and Australia, still have a match remaining to decide who will top the World Cup 2019 points table.

England, having played all of their nine matches, will stay at number three in the points table. Australia are currently leading the points table with 14 points in eight games, followed by India who have 13 points in the same number of matches.

India's semi-final scenarios

If India lose their last league game against Sri Lanka in Leeds, they'll stay in their current position in the points table (second place) and will face the only team that has managed to beat them in the league stage, England. 

However, if Australia fail to beat South Africa at Old Trafford on Saturday and India win their match against Sri Lanka at Headingley on the same day, then they will top the table and play fourth-placed New Zealand in their semi-final match.

Australia's semi-final scenarios

Australia need to win their league match against South Africa to make the outcome of India vs Sri Lanka at Headingley irrelevant. But, if South Africa manage to beat Australia in the last league fixture of the World Cup 2019 and India defeat Sri Lanka, India will exchange places with the defending champions in the points table and Australia will battle it out against arch-rivals England in the semi-final.

The first semi-final will be played in Manchester on Tuesday, which will feature the table toppers and the number four team. The second semi-final is scheduled to be played in Birmingham on Thursday between the second and third-placed teams in the points table.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians India India Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team England England Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Pakistan failed to restrict Bangladesh to an unrealistic total of 7
  • India, Australia, England and New Zealand are the through to the semis
  • The semi-finals will be played on Tuesday and Thursday
Related Articles
World Cup 2019: Team Management Has Made It Clear "Where I
World Cup 2019: Team Management Has Made It Clear "Where I'll Be Batting", Says Dinesh Karthik
Watch: Harry Kane Impresses Virat Kohli With His Bowling At Lord
Watch: Harry Kane Impresses Virat Kohli With His Bowling At Lord's
World Cup 2019: Former India Captain Wants Ravindra Jadeja
World Cup 2019: Former India Captain Wants Ravindra Jadeja's Inclusion In Team For Semi-Finals
India vs Sri Lanka: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs Sri Lanka: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Preview: India Aim To Solve Middle-Order Woes In Sri Lanka Clash Ahead Of Semi-Final
Preview: India Aim To Solve Middle-Order Woes In Sri Lanka Clash Ahead Of Semi-Final
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.