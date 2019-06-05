World Cup Live Score: South Africa vs India, Match 8 at Southampton

India will look to add to South Africa's agony when they face beleaguered Faf du Plessis' men in their first World Cup encounter at the Ageas Bowl, here on Wednesday.
The Proteas are hurting after two defeats against England and Bangladesh, while India are fresh and raring to go, and that only makes them more dangerous.
India, after their second warm-up match against Bangladesh, had more than a week's time to tune off and get themselves prepared for their first World Cup match.
It will be interesting to see whether Virat Kohli will go in with both the spinners -- Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal -- or will go in with an extra pacer in the form of Bhuvaneshwar Kumar to strengthen their pace attack -- led by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami.
However, given the inability of the South African batsmen to play against spinners, Kohli might be tempted to play 'Kul-cha'. Both Chahal and Kuldeep were extremely successful against the Proteas batsmen in the ODI series in South Africa last year which India had won. Kuldeep had scalped 17 wickets from six games while Chahal had one less from equal number of matches.
Squads
India: Virat Kohli (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, K.L. Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav
South Africa: Faf du Plessis (c), Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi
India XI - Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.
South Africa XI - Quinton de Kock (WK) , Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (C), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, JP Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi.
India skipper, Virat Kohli says the crowd support is always going to be massive for them here. Mentions that it is nothing new for them, they have handled such pressure and expectations of having to win each game they play, and that they just need to back their skills. States they arrived late, they have seen the pattern of the games which have been played, how teams are approaching the situations and they have tried to learn from it. Further adds with Hardik, Bhuvi, Bumrah, Kuldeep and Chahal they have a balanced bowling attack and they are backing them to come good. Stresses the World Cup has come at the perfect time and he is very excited for it. Ends by saying there is nothing bigger than representing let alone captaining your country in the World Cup.
South Africa skipper, Faf du Plessis says they are batting first because of the make up of their side. Mentions Hashim Amla is all fit to play, they have brought back all their experienced players for the big game. Informs they have brought in an extra spinner and gone with two all-rounders as Morris is still playing. States there is still a lot of fight left in the team. Further adds they have got 7 games left and they need to win so it is not all over. Ends by saying it is always good to play against India.
TOSS - South African skipper, Faf du Plessis flips the coin and Indian skipper, Virat Kohli calls wrongly. SA win the toss and elect to BAT FIRST!
PITCH REPORT - Sanjay Manjrekar, one of the two pitch analysts says that it is a bright sunny day and reckons these conditions are potentially good for India. Mentions that the boundaries make this ground one of the biggest in England and he feels India might not think too much before playing their two spinners. Shaun Pollock at the other end, feels that the surface has a lot of grass covering but it is white grass. Patchy grass might make it a bit two-paced states the former South Africa pacer and he also tells that though the wicket could be good for batting as the day goes on, there could be the one odd ball that could stick in the ground.
Humbled by England, shocked by Bangladesh! The road for South Africa in this World Cup certainly does not get easier as they come up against the might of India in their third game this tournament. For the Men in Blue though, this will be the first game, almost a week after the World Cup began. They are well-rested, and should be well prepared as well, having got a good read of how things have gone about in the tournament so far. The H2H reads 3-1 in favor of the Proteas but on current form, the Asian side start as favorites in this encounter surely. Will Virat Kohli and Co. prove why and make it 3 losses for South Africa or will the Green Brigade get off the mark in the Points Table. The pitch report and the Toss are not far away...