England's Ben Stokes hailed Sunday's dramatic victory over New Zealand to win the Cricket World Cup as the culmination of four years' hard work. The hosts have bounced back from being humiliated at the World Cup four years ago to become the number one side in the world. England seemed set to fall short at Lord's until Stokes hit 84 not out to ensure the scores were tied, with both sides hitting 241 runs from their 50 overs. Stokes struck another eight not out from three balls in the Super Over as England scored 15 in the shootout, a score that New Zealand matched.

England won by virtue of hitting more boundaries in the match.

"Pretty lost for words," said an exhausted Stokes. "All the hard work over that four years to get here and we're champions of the world. It's an amazing feeling."

After Eoin Morgan's side finished on 241 all out in pursuit of New Zealand's 241-8, the final came down to a six-ball shootout for each team.

England's Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler took 15 off Trent Boult's over.

Jofra Archer bowled England's over against Martin Guptill and Jimmy Neesham, who smashed a six off the second ball.

With two runs required off the final ball, wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and Jason Roy combined to run out Guptill as he came back for the second.

Both sides finished on 15 so England won due to a tie-break rule because they hit more boundaries.

After defeats in previous finals against Pakistan in 1992, Australia in 1987 and the West Indies in 1979, it was a cathartic moment for English cricket.