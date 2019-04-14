 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Number 4 Spot In Focus As Selectors Meet To Decide Team India World Cup 2019 Squad

Updated: 14 April 2019 11:28 IST

The India squad for Cricket World Cup 2019 will be announced on Monday. Will there be one or two surprise inclusions made?

Number 4 Spot In Focus As Selectors Meet To Decide Team India World Cup 2019 Squad
The Team India squad for the 2019 World Cup will be announced at 3 pm on Monday © AFP

The India squad for World Cup 2019 will be announced at a press conference in Mumbai on Monday. This will follow a meeting between the five-man national selection committee led by MSK Prasad, India captain Virat Kohli and chief coach Ravi Shastri at the BCCI Cricket Centre in Mumbai. According to reports, India will stick to the ODI squad they have fielded over the recent few months -- in the ODI series against Australia and New Zealand -- but there may be one or two surprise inclusions made. 

The big question mark is over the No.4 spot in the batting order. Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli pick themselves for the top three spots. KL Rahul is likely to be included as the back-up opener.

Ambati Rayudu, who has been India's No.4 since last year's Asia Cup, had an indifferent Australia series and has not set the IPL on fire either. Rayudu's highest score in the Australia series was 18. Even against New Zealand in January, he only managed one 50+ score. 

Rayudu's form has opened the door for many more names to be up for discussion. Ajinkya Rahane, who has been out of the ODI squad since last year, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar are likely to be the main contenders to replace Rayudu.

There have been some extreme suggestions, like Sourav Ganguly's endorsements of Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant for the No.4 spot. On the other hand, Akash Chopra has suggested that the squad should not be tinkered with before the showpiece tournament.

"Rayudu may not be the best Number 4 in the world but he is the best India has at the moment. Hope the selectors realise that on 15th. Technical shortcomings etc. had to be thought about before giving him the #4 slot for months leading up to the WC. Now that he's been invested in (and he's delivered reasonably okay), he must be persisted with," the former India opener said in a series of tweets earlier this week.

Kedar Jadhav is the other middle order batsman who picks himself.

There is also a question mark over who the selectors will pick as the reserve wicketkeeper, who can also be called upon to play at No.6 after MS Dhoni. Rishabh Pant's match-winning mettle, combined with his recent form - in the IPL and in the Australia series - will make it very hard to ignore him. Dinesh Karthik, who has also been part of the ODI squad over the last year, is the other contender.

Hardik Pandya and Vijay Shankar are the pace bowling all-rounders in contention. Ravindra Jadeja might get an opportunity if the selectors decide to opt for a three-man pace attack. Given what Jadeja can also add to the team with his fielding, the selectors just might decide to rely on Pandya or Shankar to shoulder the fourth pacer's responsibilities.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar would seem to be the automatic choices to be the three fast bowlers. Similarly, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are also likely to be the two spinners.

In case the selectors decide that a fourth paceman is essential, there are quite a few names which can be up for discussion. Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini have impressed for their respective teams in this year's IPL. Ishant Sharma has also been in great form of late, but he has not featured in India's ODI plans since the last World Cup.

Predicted India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayudu, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Shikhar Dhawan Rishabh Pant MS Dhoni Hardik Pandya Ambati Rayudu Kedar Jadhav Vijay Shankar Lokesh Rahul Ravindra Jadeja Jasprit Bumrah Mohammed Shami Bhuvneshwar Kumar Kuldeep Yadav Yuzvendra Chahal World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rayudu leads the race for the Number 4 spot
  • Pant leads Karthik in the race for the second wicketkeeper's spot
  • Jadeja, Shankar or a fourth pacer, who will be in the 15-man squad?
Related Articles
"MS Dhoni Let Off Easily, Should Have Been Banned For 2-3 Games": Virender Sehwag On No-Ball Controversy
"MS Dhoni Let Off Easily, Should Have Been Banned For 2-3 Games": Virender Sehwag On No-Ball Controversy
Virender Sehwag Names His India Squad For World Cup 2019
Virender Sehwag Names His India Squad For World Cup 2019
"MS Dhoni Is Human": Sourav Ganguly Comes To CSK Skipper
"MS Dhoni Is Human": Sourav Ganguly Comes To CSK Skipper's Defence In No-Ball Controversy
India-Pakistan Match Like War, We Should Win: Virender Sehwag
India-Pakistan Match Like War, We Should Win: Virender Sehwag
IPL Matches Finishing Late Taking A Toll On Players, Says Kuldeep Yadav
IPL Matches Finishing Late Taking A Toll On Players, Says Kuldeep Yadav
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.