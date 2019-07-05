 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

India vs Sri Lanka: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 05 July 2019 13:38 IST

India will look to finish their league stage matches as the top placed team while for Sri Lanka, it will be all about bowing out with a win.

India eye win in their final league stage match in World Cup 2019. © AFP

India will have a final chance, ahead of the semi-finals, to reassess their problems and work on the middle-order in their final World Cup 2019 league match against an already knocked-out Sri Lanka at the Headingley in Leeds on Saturday. Despite contributing regularly in the World Cup 2019, MS Dhoni has found himself under constant criticism for his slow approach. Kedar Jadhav, who was in the thick of the things for similar reasons, was replaced by wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik in the previous match. But even Dinesh Karthik failed to impress his first World Cup match, leaving the middle-order woes unsolved. Already assured of the second spot and a last-four spot, a win against Sri Lanka can take India to the top of the points table provided Australia lose their final game against the already ousted South Africa.

When is the India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match?

The India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match will be played on July 6, 2019 (Saturday).

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match will be played at Headingley, Leeds.

What time does the India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match begin?

The India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match?

The India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team India India Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka vs India, Match 44 Cricket
Highlights
  • For India, it will again be about cementing the fourth batsmen's slot.
  • Lasith Malinga leads the show for Sri Lanka claiming 12 wickets so far.
  • This will be Sri Lanka's ultimate chance to redeem themselves.
Preview: India Aim To Solve Middle-Order Woes In Sri Lanka Clash Ahead Of Semi-Final
Angelo Mathews Disappointed With His Own Performance In World Cup 2019
