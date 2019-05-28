 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Cricket World Cup 2019, India vs Bangladesh Warm-Up Match Live Cricket Score: Virat Kohli Key As India Lose Openers Vs Bangladesh

Updated:5/28/2019 5:00:17 PM IST
ICC World Cup Live Score, IND vs BAN, Cricket Live Score: India take on Bangladesh in their final warm-up game.

Cricket World Cup 2019, India vs Bangladesh Warm-Up Match Live Cricket Score: Virat Kohli Key As India Lose Openers Vs Bangladesh
IND vs BAN Live Score: After losing two wickets, Virat Kohli batted sensibly. © AFP

Virat Kohli and his team will look to iron out the chinks in their batting in the warm-up contest against an unpredictable Bangladesh at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Tuesday. The Indian cricket team produced a below-par performance in the inaugural warm-up contest against New Zealand as they were bundled out for 179 runs, with Ravindra Jadeja solely contributing most of the runs for the 2011 World Cup champions. Bangladesh will be looking to get their first hit-out before beginning their World Cup 2019 campaign after their first warm-up contest against Pakistan was washed out without a ball being bowled. Apart from Jadeja, fellow all-rounder Hardik Pandya scored 30 runs for India in the first warm-up, in a match where most of the key Indian batsmen faltered. (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Warm-Up Match Live Score Updates Between India vs Bangladesh, straight from Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

  • 16:53 (IST)May 28, 2019
    Virat Kohli takes couple of strides down the crease, plays it to the deep backward point and completes three runs.
  • 16:50 (IST)May 28, 2019
    Rubel bowls down the leg side, on to Kohli's pads and he flicks it fine to the fine leg fence for a four.
  • 16:48 (IST)May 28, 2019
    Virat Kohli intentionally guides that ball towards the third man region and the ball travels quickly to the fence for a four. It was not that convincing as he would have liked.
  • 16:45 (IST)May 28, 2019
    Virat Kohli drives the ball exquisitely in the extra cover region for a four. The fielder at the deep had not chance of stopping that.
  • 16:38 (IST)May 28, 2019
    Team India have persisted with KL Rahul at No. 4. He will have to bat well if he wants to seal the spot.
  • 16:38 (IST)May 28, 2019
    Bangladesh's quickest bowler Robel Hossain beats Rohit Sharma with his pace as he was late for his shot and only manages to edges the ball which went onto hit his stumps. He departs for 19 off 42 balls.
  • 16:34 (IST)May 28, 2019
    Rohit Sharma plays the ball with soft, calls for a quick single but Kohli sends him back. The ball hit the stumps and now Virat wanted to steal a run but Rohit sends him back.
  • 16:29 (IST)May 28, 2019
    Virat Kohli walks down the crease, Mashrafe Mortaza pull back his length which beats Kohli as well as the keeper and crosses the fence. India get free runs.
  • 16:27 (IST)May 28, 2019
    Mohammad Saifuddin bowled four dots in his in his first over and gave just two runs. Good start from him. 
  • 16:23 (IST)May 28, 2019
    Bangladesh bowlers were able to contain Indian batsmen in the first powerplay. India are 34/1 after 10 overs.
  • 16:19 (IST)May 28, 2019
    Mustafizur Rahman bowls it tad too full and Virat Kohli plays an exemplary drive to the extra cover region. The fielder gives it a chase and cuts it short just inside the fence, batsmen come back for three.
  • 16:17 (IST)May 28, 2019
    Mustafizur Rahman surprises Virat Kohli with his short ball but Kohli was quick to judge the length on time and ducks it comfortably.
  • 16:14 (IST)May 28, 2019
    Good news is sun is out which will bake the pitch down, making it easy to bat on.
  • 16:12 (IST)May 28, 2019
    Rohit Sharma plays an exquisite drive straight to the fielder who makes a mess of that and Rohit gets his first boundary. Mashrafe Mortaza is not happy at all.
  • 16:09 (IST)May 28, 2019
    Virat Kohli drives the ball to perfection but straight to the fielder at cover.
  • 16:02 (IST)May 28, 2019
    Rohit Sharma defends that with soft hands and Virat Kohli was quick to respond and they complete a single. The fielder had no chance there. That was smart cricket.
  • 15:59 (IST)May 28, 2019
    Virat Kohli gets his front foot in the play and drives the ball through extra cover region for a boundary.
  • 15:58 (IST)May 28, 2019
    Virat Kohli edges that to the slip but the ball goes between the keeper and the first slip. The ball races down to the third man for the four.
  • 15:57 (IST)May 28, 2019
    Mustafizur Rahman and Mashrafe Mortaza have attacked the stumps consistently and haven't allowed Indian batsmen to free their arms.
  • 15:54 (IST)May 28, 2019
    Rohit Sharma edges that one towards slip cordon but the ball drops short of the fielder stationed there. 
  • 15:52 (IST)May 28, 2019
    Mashrafe Mortaza bowls that short and wide and Rohit Sharma tries to go after that, swings his bat but misses. That was so unnecessary.
  • 15:50 (IST)May 28, 2019
    That hit Shikhar Dhawan right in front of the stumps line and he was plumb. Mustafizur Rahman has struck early for Bangladesh.
  • 15:44 (IST)May 28, 2019
    Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza starts the second over and concedes just one run from his first three balls and concedes no more from his remaining deliveries.
  • 15:42 (IST)May 28, 2019
    Mustafizur Rahman bowls four dots to Rohit Sharma after the play resumed and concedes just four runs in his first over.
  • 15:39 (IST)May 28, 2019
    Players are walking back. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have taken their positions. Rohit is on the strike. Mustafizur Rahman to resume bowling for Bangladesh.
  • 15:36 (IST)May 28, 2019
    Play will resume at 3:40 pm which is just five minutes from now.
  • 15:30 (IST)May 28, 2019
    Welcome visuals from the side covers are being removed. Groundsmen are now taking off the hover cover which was protecting the pitch.
  • 15:27 (IST)May 28, 2019
    The rain has grown heavier now. The whole square is under covers.
  • 15:15 (IST)May 28, 2019
    It has once again started to drizzle and players are going back just after two balls. India are 4/0. Groundsmen rush to cover the pitch and the outfield as it's raining slightly heavier than before.
  • 15:12 (IST)May 28, 2019
    Mustafizur bowled that one on the stumps which was moving away from Rohit and he drove that one with soft hands into the gap on the off side to complete three runs.
  • 15:10 (IST)May 28, 2019
    Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza and Rohit Sharma shake hands and exchange smiles which always a good sight.
  • 15:08 (IST)May 28, 2019
    The two on-field umpires are walking in the middle, following them are the Bangladeshi players. The Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma have entered the ground.
  • 15:05 (IST)May 28, 2019
    Good news from the middle. The rain has stopped and covers have been removed and crowd acknowledges that with loud cheers.
  • 14:53 (IST)May 28, 2019
    It has started drizzling out there and the covers are coming on. Good news is it's just a slight drizzle and only the pitch has been covered. 

  • 14:41 (IST)May 28, 2019
    The pitch was under covers for last two days and has some moisture in it, so will have some early seam movement. Also, it is cloudy out there which will also make the bowlers happy.
  • 14:36 (IST)May 28, 2019
  • 14:33 (IST)May 28, 2019
    Kedar Jadhav still hasn't recovered properly but Vijay Shankar will feature in the match. Will be interesting to see who gets a hit at No.4 today.
  • 14:31 (IST)May 28, 2019
    Bangladesh win the toss and elect to bowl against India in Cardiff.
  • 14:30 (IST)May 28, 2019
    Remember, this is last chance for the both the teams to get their combinations right before they start their World Cup campaign. India will look to finalise their No. 4 spot while Bangladesh will also look to get into the mega event with a win.
  • 14:24 (IST)May 28, 2019
    Welcome to the live coverage of warm-up match between India and Bangladesh live from Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.
