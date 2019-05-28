Cricket World Cup 2019, India vs Bangladesh Warm-Up Match Live Cricket Score: Virat Kohli Key As India Lose Openers Vs Bangladesh
ICC World Cup Live Score, IND vs BAN, Cricket Live Score: India take on Bangladesh in their final warm-up game.
Virat Kohli and his team will look to iron out the chinks in their batting in the warm-up contest against an unpredictable Bangladesh at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Tuesday. The Indian cricket team produced a below-par performance in the inaugural warm-up contest against New Zealand as they were bundled out for 179 runs, with Ravindra Jadeja solely contributing most of the runs for the 2011 World Cup champions. Bangladesh will be looking to get their first hit-out before beginning their World Cup 2019 campaign after their first warm-up contest against Pakistan was washed out without a ball being bowled. Apart from Jadeja, fellow all-rounder Hardik Pandya scored 30 runs for India in the first warm-up, in a match where most of the key Indian batsmen faltered. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 14:53 (IST)May 28, 2019It has started drizzling out there and the covers are coming on. Good news is it's just a slight drizzle and only the pitch has been covered.
UPDATE - It has started to drizzle and the centre wicket has covers on.
Slight delay for our warm-up game against Bangladesh #CWC19
- 14:36 (IST)May 28, 2019
Virat Kohli having a net
- 14:31 (IST)May 28, 2019Bangladesh win the toss and elect to bowl against India in Cardiff.
Bangladesh win the toss and opt to bowl first against #TeamIndia.