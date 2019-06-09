 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019, IND vs AUS Live Score: Shikhar Dhawan Continues To Attack Australia Despite Rohit Sharma's Loss

Updated:09 June 2019 17:07 IST
2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, IND vs AUS, Live Score: Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma gave India a solid start after captain Virat Kohli opted to bat.

IND vs AUS Live Cricket World Cup Score: Rohit Sharma was dismissed after fifty. © Twitter

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma gave India a solid start after skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat against five-time and defending champions Australia at The Oval on Sunday. India had reached 75 for no loss at the end of 15 overs with the Australian bowlers unable to make any breakthrough. Both Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan started cautiously but as the innings wore on, started to find the boundaries. Dhawan, in particular, upped the ante after negotiating the early spells of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. Nathan Coulter-Nile came in for some stick with Dhawan taking a liking to his bowling. "We are gonna bat first, looks a nice wicket. It's been used before and it'll get slower as the game goes on. Best conditions to bat first and put some runs on the board," Kohli said at the toss, naming an unchanged eleven that beat South Africa in their opening match. Reigning champions Australia have won both their games in this World Cup so far. They picked the same side that edged out the West Indies by 15 runs in Nottingham on Thursday. (LIVE SCORECARD) 

  • 17:07 (IST)Jun 09, 2019
    Shikhar Dhawan edged, but gets bonus runs for India. He races up to 90. Wicket-keeper Alex Carey made an effort with a dive to his left but couldn't reach the ball.
  • 17:00 (IST)Jun 09, 2019
    FOUR! Virat Kohli scores his first boundary as India cross the 150 mark against Australia. The Indian skipper punches Pat Cummins through the point region and beats fielder Adam Zampa with the pace of the ball.
  • 16:58 (IST)Jun 09, 2019
    Shikhar Dhawan concludes the 26th over with another boundary. After hitting it though mid-off in the third delivery, Dhawan delights the London crowd with a mid-on boundary.
  • 16:53 (IST)Jun 09, 2019
    Nathan Coulter-Nile bowls another good over for Australia. He follows up a wicket-maiden over with just four runs in the subsequent over. India are 136/1 in 25 overs.
  • 16:47 (IST)Jun 09, 2019
    Virat Kohli is off the mark with a single after five balls.
  • 16:43 (IST)Jun 09, 2019
    Virat Kohli comes to bat at No. 3.
  • 16:42 (IST)Jun 09, 2019
    Nathan Coulter-Nile strikes with impressive pace and bounce, breaks the dangerous opening wicket stand. India opener Rohit Sharma departs for 57. The man who conceded 14 runs in his first over trapped the big fish with a short pitched delivery. Wicket-keeper Alex Carey made no mistake.
  • 16:37 (IST)Jun 09, 2019
    Rohit Sharma has become the fourth batsman in the world to score 2,000 runs against Australia in ODI cricket.
  • 16:31 (IST)Jun 09, 2019
    Rohit Sharma scores his 42nd ODI half-century. India are 115/0 in 20.1 overs against Australia. This is Rohit's second consecutive 50-plus score in the World Cup 2019 as he smashed 122 runs (not out) in the last match against South Africa.
  • 16:26 (IST)Jun 09, 2019
    100 comes up for India in 19 overs. Rohit Sharma takes a single to complete a century stand with Shikhar Dhawan.
  • 16:20 (IST)Jun 09, 2019
    Shikhar Dhawan scores his 28th ODI half-century. India are 94/0 in 17.4 overs against Australia. The left-handed opener was dismissed for eight runs in the last match against South Africa. Dhawan built a strong foundation for India today with a fifty on a tough track.
  • 16:15 (IST)Jun 09, 2019
    Rohit Sharma impresses with a pull shot just after the drinks break and scores the first six of the innings.
  • 16:09 (IST)Jun 09, 2019
    Shikhar Dhawan guides the cross-seam delivery by Marcus Stoinis over the top of wicket-keeper's head to get another boundary for India.
  • 16:07 (IST)Jun 09, 2019
    India are 75 without loss in first 15 overs with Shikhar Dhawan (41*) and Rohit Sharma (31*) solid at the crease. 
  • 16:05 (IST)Jun 09, 2019
    Nathan Coulter-Nile's bouncer surprises Shikhar Dhawan, but he ends up rolling it over to the fine leg for four.
  • 16:02 (IST)Jun 09, 2019
    Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan keep rotating the strike for India. Adam Zampa concedes 7 runs in his second over. India are 69/0 in 14 overs.
  • 15:57 (IST)Jun 09, 2019
    Rohit Sharma hits an overpitched delivery by Glenn Maxwell to point region and get his second boundary. He waited for the slower delivery and opened the face of the bat with sheer elegance.
  • 15:53 (IST)Jun 09, 2019
    FOUR! 50 comes up for India in 11.3 overs. Shikhar Dhawan deflects it to the third man with elegance to get his fifth boundary.
  • 15:52 (IST)Jun 09, 2019
    Rohit Sharma welcomes Adam Zampa with a boundary. The spinner errs in line, bowls very short down the leg side, and gets punished by the Indian opener.
  • 15:48 (IST)Jun 09, 2019
    Glenn Maxwell to bowl ahead of Adam Zampa.
  • 15:47 (IST)Jun 09, 2019
    Nathan Coulter-Nile concludes a better over, concedes just 2 runs. India are 41/0 in 10 overs with openers Rohit Sharma (11*) and Shikhar Dhawan (27*) at the crease.
  • 15:42 (IST)Jun 09, 2019
    Pat Cummins brings Australia back on top after an expensive over by Nathan Coulter-Nile. He concedes just three runs. India are 39/0 in 9 overs.
  • 15:36 (IST)Jun 09, 2019
    Shikhar Dhawan makes it three in a row, with a wide ball in between. Nathan Coulter-Nile concedes 13 runs in five balls of his first over against India.
  • 15:35 (IST)Jun 09, 2019
    Shikhar Dhawan has put pressure on Nathan Coulter-Nile, who dropped Rohit Sharma in the second over.
  • 15:33 (IST)Jun 09, 2019
    Calculated risk and it pays off for Shikhar Dhawan. He hits it straight, through the non-striker to get a boundary for India.
  • 15:29 (IST)Jun 09, 2019
    Caught behind appeal turned down by the umpire. Bowler Pat Cummins and wicket-keeper Alex Carey are confident but Ian Gould believes the ball didn't touch Shikhar Dhawan's willow.
  • 15:27 (IST)Jun 09, 2019
    Mitchell Starc have taken the control back in this hands after conceding three runs in the first two deliveries of the sixth over. India are 21/0 in 6 overs.
  • 15:21 (IST)Jun 09, 2019
    Shikhar Dhawan plays a beautiful left-handed cover drive to get first boundary of the innings. It takes India to 17/0 in 4.5 overs.
  • 15:13 (IST)Jun 09, 2019
    India openers have been cautious in first three overs against Australia. They are nine without loss, with Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc in command.
  • 15:06 (IST)Jun 09, 2019
    Rohit Sharma dropped in the second over. Nathan Coulter-Nile misses a very difficult chance at mid-wicket. But with the great effort, he saves some runs for Australia.
  • 15:04 (IST)Jun 09, 2019
    Pat Cummins concludes an economical first over. India are 2/0 after the first over.
  • 14:59 (IST)Jun 09, 2019
    Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are out in the middle to start India's proceedings at Kennington Oval. Pat Cummins to open the attack for Australia.
  • 14:54 (IST)Jun 09, 2019
    India and Australia are out in the park for their respective national anthems ahead of the crucial World Cup match.
  • 14:41 (IST)Jun 09, 2019
    Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
  • 14:36 (IST)Jun 09, 2019
    India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
  • 14:34 (IST)Jun 09, 2019
    India win toss, opt to bat against Australia at Kennington Oval, London. Both the teams are unchanged from their previous matches.
  • 14:28 (IST)Jun 09, 2019
    Australia have won 77 and lost 49 in 136 One-day International matches so far. In World Cup, Australia have dominated completely as they won eight and lost three in 11 meetings at ICC showpiece event.

  • 14:18 (IST)Jun 09, 2019
    We are now just 12 minutes away from toss.
  • 12:50 (IST)Jun 09, 2019
    Hello and welcome to the all-important clash between India and Australia from the Kennington Oval in London. Expect this to be a cracker of a contest! 
    Comments
    key events
