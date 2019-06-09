World Cup 2019, IND vs AUS Live Score: Shikhar Dhawan Continues To Attack Australia Despite Rohit Sharma's Loss
2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, IND vs AUS, Live Score: Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma gave India a solid start after captain Virat Kohli opted to bat.
Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma gave India a solid start after skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat against five-time and defending champions Australia at The Oval on Sunday. India had reached 75 for no loss at the end of 15 overs with the Australian bowlers unable to make any breakthrough. Both Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan started cautiously but as the innings wore on, started to find the boundaries. Dhawan, in particular, upped the ante after negotiating the early spells of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. Nathan Coulter-Nile came in for some stick with Dhawan taking a liking to his bowling. "We are gonna bat first, looks a nice wicket. It's been used before and it'll get slower as the game goes on. Best conditions to bat first and put some runs on the board," Kohli said at the toss, naming an unchanged eleven that beat South Africa in their opening match. Reigning champions Australia have won both their games in this World Cup so far. They picked the same side that edged out the West Indies by 15 runs in Nottingham on Thursday. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 16:42 (IST)Jun 09, 2019
- 16:37 (IST)Jun 09, 2019Rohit Sharma has become the fourth batsman in the world to score 2,000 runs against Australia in ODI cricket.
Rohit Sharma becomes the fourth batsman in world cricket to hit 2,000 ODI runs against Australia
- 16:31 (IST)Jun 09, 2019Rohit Sharma scores his 42nd ODI half-century. India are 115/0 in 20.1 overs against Australia. This is Rohit's second consecutive 50-plus score in the World Cup 2019 as he smashed 122 runs (not out) in the last match against South Africa.
Rohit Sharma joins the party, brings up his 50 off 61 deliveries
Live - https://t.co/oXjsq009L9 #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/SQneYPBrWn
- 16:20 (IST)Jun 09, 2019Shikhar Dhawan scores his 28th ODI half-century. India are 94/0 in 17.4 overs against Australia. The left-handed opener was dismissed for eight runs in the last match against South Africa. Dhawan built a strong foundation for India today with a fifty on a tough track.
FIFTY!
That's a well made half-century for @SDhawan25 off 53 deliveries.#TeamIndia 94/0 after 17.4 overs pic.twitter.com/yMDTQjICqy
- 15:06 (IST)Jun 09, 2019Rohit Sharma dropped in the second over. Nathan Coulter-Nile misses a very difficult chance at mid-wicket. But with the great effort, he saves some runs for Australia.
Nooooo, Nathan Coulter-Nile!
He drops Rohit on 2, could that cost Australia?!#INDvAUS #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/Yow2VLUIhF
- 14:34 (IST)Jun 09, 2019India win toss, opt to bat against Australia at Kennington Oval, London. Both the teams are unchanged from their previous matches.
#TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli wins the toss and elects to bat first against Australia.
- 14:18 (IST)Jun 09, 2019We are now just 12 minutes away from toss.
The warm-ups are well underway at The Oval!
Toss and team news #CWC19 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/wKcEGiyt4U