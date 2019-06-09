World Cup 2019, IND vs AUS Live Score: Shikhar Dhawan Continues To Attack Australia Despite Rohit Sharma's Loss

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma gave India a solid start after skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat against five-time and defending champions Australia at The Oval on Sunday. India had reached 75 for no loss at the end of 15 overs with the Australian bowlers unable to make any breakthrough. Both Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan started cautiously but as the innings wore on, started to find the boundaries. Dhawan, in particular, upped the ante after negotiating the early spells of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. Nathan Coulter-Nile came in for some stick with Dhawan taking a liking to his bowling. "We are gonna bat first, looks a nice wicket. It's been used before and it'll get slower as the game goes on. Best conditions to bat first and put some runs on the board," Kohli said at the toss, naming an unchanged eleven that beat South Africa in their opening match. Reigning champions Australia have won both their games in this World Cup so far. They picked the same side that edged out the West Indies by 15 runs in Nottingham on Thursday. (LIVE SCORECARD)