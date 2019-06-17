 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019, England vs Afghanistan: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 17 June 2019 19:35 IST

England will take on Afghanistan at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday.

England players train ahead of their World Cup 2019 match against Afghanistan. © AFP

England will take on Afghanistan at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday. While England are looking strong on their home turf at the ongoing World Cup 2019, Afghanistan have failed to live up to expectations. The underdogs have been outclassed by their opponents in the tournament so far. The main worry for Afghanistan has been their batting. Their batsmen have failed to put runs on the board and that is why they are at the bottom of the World Cup points table. For England, injuries to Jason Roy and Eoin Morgan might affect their combination. However, they are looking comfortable to advance to the next stage of the World Cup 2019. Jason Roy has been ruled out of the next two games while Morgan's condition will be assessed on the match day itself.

When is the England vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match?

The England vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match will be played on June 18, 2019 (Tuesday).

Where will the England vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match be played?

The England vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

What time does the England vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match begin?

The England vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match?

The England vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the England vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the England vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Afghanistan Afghanistan World Cup 2019 England vs Afghanistan, Match 24 Cricket
Highlights
  • England face Afghanistan in Manchester on Tuesday
  • England have lost just one match so far in World Cup 2019
  • Afghanistan are bottom of the World Cup 2019 points table
