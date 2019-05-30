England vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, Cricket World Cup 2019: Imran Tahir Strikes Early To Remove Jonny Bairstow
Live Cricket Score 2019 World Cup, ENG vs SA, ICC Cricket Live Score: England and South Africa have never won a World Cup trophy.
England, under the captaincy of Eoin Morgan, will launch their World Cup 2019 campaign against South Africa at Kennington Oval, London, on Thursday. After having suffered a first-round exit in the 2015 edition of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, England have improved tremendously in last few years and shown the world what they are capable of. In their run-up to hosting the showpiece ICC event, England climbed to the top of the One-day International (ODI) rankings and scored record highest ODI total twice, which now stands at 481 for six. Batting has been the basis of England's ODI rejuvenation, with Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Morgan and the dynamic Jos Buttler among a top seven who can all change the course of an innings in the blink of an eye. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Score
World Cup 2019 Match Live Score Updates Between England vs South Africa, straight from Kennington Oval, London
- 14:56 (IST)May 30, 2019
We will bat first in the opening match of #CWC19!— England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 30, 2019
Follow: https://t.co/97OxcF6rym#WeAreEngland #ExpressYourself pic.twitter.com/76dcehVBY9
- 14:54 (IST)May 30, 2019
LINE-UP | #ENGvSA.— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) May 30, 2019
The Proteas have entrusted these men to go out and represent 🇿🇦 in today’s #CWC19,@QuinnyDeKock69@amlahash@AidzMarkram@faf1307@Rassie72@jpduminy21@dwainep__29@andileluck19@KagisoRabada25@NgidiLungi@ImranTahirSA
Inspire #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/IBkANrTBQk
- 14:52 (IST)May 30, 2019This will be England captain Eoin Morgan's 200th 50-over game and what a stage to achieve this feat. He already is the most-capped English cricketer in the format. Trailing him is England's current assistant coach Paul Collingwood.
Go well, #EoinMorgan— England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 30, 2019
Follow: https://t.co/Vzyd79qGe8#CWC19 #WeAreEngland #ExpressYourself pic.twitter.com/fiwrcuvemK
- 14:39 (IST)May 30, 2019Jos Buttler's destructive power at the back end of the innings will be crucial for England whereas South Africa will rely heavily on Kagiso Rabada to pick wickets in the absence of experienced Dale Steyn.
- 14:26 (IST)May 30, 2019
- 14:22 (IST)May 30, 2019Hosts England go in as favourites not just for this match but also for the whole tournament. But Proteas, under Faf du Plesis, are no less potent.
Are you Team #EoinMorgan or Team #FafDuPlessis today? #CWC19 #ENGvSA #ProteaFire #WeAreEngland pic.twitter.com/FeUtinvGJe— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 30, 2019