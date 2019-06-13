Hardik Pandya has provided the much-needed balance to the Indian cricket team with his all-round ability. Pandya can turn the match with the bat, ball or in the field. He broke through the scene with an impressive show at the Indian Premier League with Mumbai Indians. Since making his debut in 2016, Pandya has become an integral part of the Men in Blue. Hardik Pandya played a crucial knock of 48 off 27 deliveries to power India to a huge total of 352 against Australia in their second game at the World Cup.

Talking to ICC in a special interview, the all-rounder mentioned that his only dream is to win the World Cup on July 14.

Hardik Pandya: "I'm a happy soul. I like to be happy, no matter what happens in my life."



Ravindra Jadeja: "He's kind of a rockstar, I would say."



"My plan is simple win the World Cup and I am hoping that and I expect that from myself as well. On 14th July I want to have a cup in my hand. That is the only thing which is important for me. Even when I think of it, it gives me goosebumps," Pandya was quoted as saying by the ICC.

Speaking on his experience while playing for India, the 25-year-old said that "playing for India means everything to me, this is my life. I am someone who plays the game with love, passion and loves challenges. In the last three and a half years I have been preparing for this (World Cup) and the time has come."

Hardik along with his brother Krunal have made a name for themselves in the shortest format of the game.

"From where we have come from, everything is bonus," he added.

Hardik will be a crucial player if India want to regain the title which they lost to Australia in the last World Cup.