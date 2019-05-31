Pakistan, led by Sarfraz Ahmed, will look to draw inspiration from their Champions Trophy 2017 triumph and begin their World Cup 2019 on a positive note against a power-hitting West Indies side at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday. Pakistan were beaten by minnows Afghanistan in the warm-up game, while the Windies showed intent by scoring over 400 runs in the warm-up game against New Zealand. If Pakistan have a mix of experience and young talent in their ranks, Windies have power-hitters who can upset any opposition on a given day. Pakistan have lost their past ten One-day Internationals (ODI) including a 5-0 whitewash by Australia and 4-0 thumping by England and their problems were further compounded when they went down to outsiders Afghanistan by three wickets in a warm-up match. But skipper Sarfraz Ahmed hopes his side will draw inspiration from when they were in a similar position in 2017. Pakistan had lost 4-1 in Australia before the tournament and arch-rivals India whipped them by 124 runs in the opening game of the Trophy. (LIVE SCORECARD)