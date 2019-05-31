West Indies vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistan Begin Campaign Against Batting-Heavy Windies
Live Cricket Score 2019 World Cup, WI vs PAK, ICC Cricket Live Score: Pakistan will look to draw inspiration from their Champions Trophy 2017 triumph.
Pakistan, led by Sarfraz Ahmed, will look to draw inspiration from their Champions Trophy 2017 triumph and begin their World Cup 2019 on a positive note against a power-hitting West Indies side at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday. Pakistan were beaten by minnows Afghanistan in the warm-up game, while the Windies showed intent by scoring over 400 runs in the warm-up game against New Zealand. If Pakistan have a mix of experience and young talent in their ranks, Windies have power-hitters who can upset any opposition on a given day. Pakistan have lost their past ten One-day Internationals (ODI) including a 5-0 whitewash by Australia and 4-0 thumping by England and their problems were further compounded when they went down to outsiders Afghanistan by three wickets in a warm-up match. But skipper Sarfraz Ahmed hopes his side will draw inspiration from when they were in a similar position in 2017. Pakistan had lost 4-1 in Australia before the tournament and arch-rivals India whipped them by 124 runs in the opening game of the Trophy. (LIVE SCORECARD)