West Indies vs Pakistan: World Cup Head To Head, Match Stats

The West Indies, now going as the Windies, won the first two editions of World Cup in 1975 and 1979 while Pakistan became the World champions in 1992 under Imran Khan's leadership. While the Windies and Pakistan both are not as strong as they once were, they are still forces to reckon with. Pakistan won the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy playing in England and that shall be huge a confidence-booster for them. The Windies also announced their arrival by smashing 421 runs in one of their warm-up matches against New Zealand right before the World Cup. Windies and Pakistan have played 10 World Cup matches and the Windies are way ahead in the running with seven wins while Pakistan have just won only three.

World Cup head to head:

Matches: 10

West Indies won: 7

Pakistan won: 3

Ties: 0

No result: 0

If we are go by stats, Windies are the clear favourites but make no mistake Pakistan also have the fire-power to upset any side on a given day.

It will be great to see the match-up between big Windies batsmen and crafty Pakistani bowlers.