World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019, West Indies vs Pakistan: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 30 May 2019 23:06 IST

Pakistan were beaten by minnows Afghanistan in the warm-up game, while the Windies showed intent by scoring over 400 runs in the warm-up game against New Zealand.

West Indies take on Pakistan in second match of World Cup 2019. © AFP

Pakistan, led by Sarfraz Ahmed, will look to draw inspiration from their Champions Trophy 2017 triumph and begin their World Cup 2019 on a positive note against a power-hitting West Indies side at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday. Pakistan were beaten by minnows Afghanistan in the warm-up game, while the Windies showed intent by scoring over 400 runs in the warm-up game against New Zealand. If Pakistan have a mix of experience and young talent in their ranks, Windies have power-hitters who can upset any opposition on a given day. Pakistan have lost their past ten One-day Internationals (ODI) including a 5-0 whitewash by Australia and 4-0 thumping by England and their problems were further compounded when they went down to outsiders Afghanistan by three wickets in a warm-up match. Windies are also returning to form after sneaking their way into the World Cup through a qualifying round in Zimbabwe last year. They squared a one-day series against top-ranked side and pre-tournament favourites England 2-2 at home earlier this year before losing the final of a tri-series to Bangladesh in Ireland.

When is the West Indies vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match?

The England vs South Africa World Cup 2019 match will be played on May 31, 2019 (Friday).

Where will the West Indies vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match be played?

The West Indies vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

What time does the West Indies vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match begin?

The West Indies vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the West Indies vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match?

The West Indies vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the West Indies vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the West Indies vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)

Topics mentioned in this article West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Christopher Henry Gayle Chris Gayle Babar Azam Trent Bridge, Nottingham Trent Bridge, Nottingham World Cup 2019 Cricket West Indies vs Pakistan, Match 2
Highlights
  • Pakistan have lost their past ten One-day Internationals
  • The Windies squared a one-day series 2-2 against England at home
  • Before World Cup, Windies lost to Bangladesh in final of ODI tri-series
