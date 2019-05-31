9.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten again! Loose shot this time. Back of a length and way outside off, NP hangs his bat out and the ball whizzes past the outside edge. So two dots to end but still an expensive over. 15 from it. Windies are cruising along, they are 71 for two after Powerplay 1!
Live Score
9.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Good nut! Lands it on off which means the batsman has to play at it. Gets it to move away and hence, it beats the outside edge of Pooran's bat.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Looks to go for a yorker but ends up bowling a full toss on the pads. Gayle looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. It rolls towards square leg. A leg bye taken. Gayle is own his haunches at the other end. He seems to have a problem with his back.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracked! It is the slower one and it is short and outside off, Gayle picks it, he waits for it and hammers it through mid-wicket. So Wahab's first was a maiden. His second has already gone for 14 and 3 balls to go.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! 10 from the first two balls. Gayle makes room this time and Wahab bowls it short and on middle, Gayle manages to cut it over point for a boundary.
9.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Smacked! Length and on off, Gayle clears the front leg and powers it over the long off fence for a biggie.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Another single! Gayle goes back and punches it towards mid off. Keeps strike.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Wide of second slip! Length and outside off, Pooran plays it with an open face of the bat. It goes wide of the second slip fielder and down to third ma for one.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not off the middle but gets the desired result. Short and outside off, Pooran looks to pull but it goes off the inner half towards mid on. Hafeez there comical dives but does not even get a hand to it and boundary results.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Good delivery! Lands it on a length and around off, Pooran looks to defend but the ball jags back in. The ball hits the inside edge and then goes onto the pads.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Good running! Back of a length on off, Gayle pushes it towards mid off and gets to the other end.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Sprays on the pads, Pooran looks to flick but misses. The ball hits the pads and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Feisty stuff from Wahab! Bowls another short one and on middle, Gayle does well to evade it. A maiden by Wahab.
7.5 overs (0 Run) A full toss at 87 KPH on middle, Gayle may have been surprised by it as he just put bats to it and it rolls to mid on.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Good slower ball! It is slightly short and outside off, Gayle may not have expected it. He is way too early in the pull and misses.
7.3 overs (0 Run) A bumper now but it is outside off, Gayle watches it go through to the keeper.
7.2 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Gayle looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. It rolls to the left of Sarfaraz as he dives and makes a good stop.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Gayle goes back and pushes it to mid on.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Pooran blocks it to see off the over.
6.5 overs (1 Run) On the body, Gayle looks to flick but it goes off the thigh pad. The ball goes to the on side and they take a leg bye.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Gayle defends it off the back foot.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Pooran wastes no time and gets off the mark straightaway. On middle and leg, Pooran flicks it to fine leg and gets one.
6.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Bravo goes for a duck! Back of a length ball on off, Bravo looks to defend but the ball raises onto him. It finds the outside edge off Bravo's bat and goes to second slip. Babar Azam there takes a good catch as it comes to him on a good height. Amir gets his second and irrespective of the result this will ne a good sign for Pakistan and it's supporters.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Still cannot get off the mark. Good length ball on off, Bravo defends it off the back foot and looks for a single but cannot get it.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is off the meat! Good length ball on off and middle, Gayle pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Edge but short of the slip fielder. Length ball on off, Gayle defends it with soft hands which sees it go to first slip on the bounce.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Chris defends it off the back foot.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller on middle, Gayle strokes it to the man at mid on.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not off the middle but Gayle won't mind. Length ball outside off, Gayle looks to cut but it goes towards third man off the upper half of his bat for a boundary. Gets the desired result.
5.1 overs (0 Run) A good juicy full toss on off, Gayle does not take the toll of it and just drives it to the man at cover.