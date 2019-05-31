9.6 overs (0 Run) Brilliant! Top class stuff from Russell. It is a wicket maiden from Russell here. The last ball is on a length on off, Sarfaraz just taps it to the man at point.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Yorker on off, the skipper does well to block it. Not the ideal ball you want when you are facing the first ball.
9.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Russell gets his second and the ploy to bowl short here has worked. Pakistan here are under the pump. After three short ball on the body, Russell bowls it on back of a length outside off. Sohail calmly sat under the first three and then he finally decides to hit it. He goes after it and ends up getting a faint outside edge to Shai Hope behind the stumps.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Third short ball on the trot and once again Sohail ducks it.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Once again the length is the same and it is on middle. Sohail sits under it.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Short again on the body. Sohail ducks under it. No prizes for guessing. The ploy here is to pepper him with short balls.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to finish the over. Tight start from Brathwaite. Just 3 off his first. The last ball is on the pads, Azam flicks it to the man at mid-wicket.
8.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Azam defends it off the front foot.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on the body, Haris looks to flick but it goes off his gloves towards square leg and they get one.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, HS pushes it to mid off.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Sohail blocks it.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) Bowls it on a length and around the pads, Sohail flicks it towards square leg and gets a couple.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Short again. This is on the body, Azam ducks under it and Russell once again gets away with it.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Another short ball. Russell is serving him a lot of these. Babar does not go after it and lets it carry to the keeper. Russell is lucky to get away with these. He is bowling too many of them here.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Bouncer. This has been warned as the first one of the over. It is closer to the body and once again Babar gets away from it.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Good short ball once again. It is on off and middle, Babar sways away from it.
7.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads to the southpaw. Sohail turns it away to fine leg and gets a run.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball outside off, Babar slaps it towards third man and gets a single.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the air but over the fielder. Cottrell bowls it full outside off. Sohail stretches out and drives it over the cover fielder and the outfield here is quick so it races away to the fence. Good way to get off the mark.
6.5 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, Azam flicks it to fine leg and gets a single.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Oh! Good ball this! It is fuller outside off, tempting Babar to drive. He falls into the trap but luckily for him he does not edge it.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Azam defends it right off the middle.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Azam blocks it off the back foot.
6.1 overs (0 Run) On the body this! Sheldon hits the deck hard and bowls it on a length on middle and leg, Azam looks to hit it but gets hit on the body.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Another brilliant bouncer. Welcomes Sohail with a shorter one. It is on middle and leg, Sohail ducks under it.
5.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! What a bouncer! But also how unlucky is Fakhar here? Andre Russell bends his back and bowls a superb bouncer. It is right on the body, Zaman looks to pull it but gets a top edge onto the grill. Now then, he does not know where the ball is and unluckily for him the ball goes onto hit the leg and middle stump.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Another excellent shot from Babar! He gets a length ball outside off, Babar slashes it wide of third man. Oshane Thomas runs to his right and keeps it down to one.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off on a length, Fakhar runs it down towards third man and gets a single.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle and leg, Fakhar blocks it solidly.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a length ball outside off, Fakhar looks to hit it but misses it.