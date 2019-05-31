 
West Indies vs Pakistan Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:5/31/2019 4:52:11 PM IST

Live Updates of Today Match between West Indies vs Pakistan from Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

21.3 overs (1 Run) Just a single off the Free Hit.

21.3 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! Thomas has overstepped his line here. It is a length ball outside off, Amir makes room and looks to hit it on the off side but misses. Replays show it was a harsh call as it looked like Thomas had something behind the line. Free Hit to follow.

21.2 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Amir blocks it off the front foot.

21.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Amir looks to play it but misses.

20.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Riaz has tonked it. Short ball on off, Riaz gets on his back foot and pulls it brutally over mid-wicket for a maximum.

20.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wahab has the full license to free his arms and he has done so. Full ball on off, Riaz smashes it over covers and there is no one in the deep and it goes to the fence on a couple of bounces.

20.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Wahab plays it to the man at point.

20.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman fails to put bat on ball.

20.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is a fine shot. A short ball, but this is a half-tracker. Does not even rise to waist-high. A short ball, around middle, Riaz pulls it over mid-wicket!

20.1 overs (1 Run) Around middle and leg, helped through square leg for a single.

