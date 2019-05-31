19.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Amir flicks it to fine leg and keeps the strike.
19.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Riaz flicks it to fine leg and gets a single.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Nothing off the free hit. It is on a length around off, Riaz looks to smash it but gets nowhere close to the ball.
19.4 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! Thomas has overstepped his crease by a huge margin here. Good length ball on leg, Riaz looks to flick and he does so to fine leg and gets a run. Free Hit to follow.
19.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! The last recognized batsman is also out of here and West Indies are just a wicket away from sealing this innings. Thomas bends his back on the body, Hafeez looks to pull but ends up top edging it towards fine leg. For a moment it looks like it will fall short of the fine leg fielder but Cottrell covers good ground running to his right and forward. He puts in a dive in front and takes a very good low catch. Cottell takes his second catch of the match.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on the body, Hafeez looks to pull but it goes off the inside edge to the keeper on a bounce.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle and leg, Hafeez blocks it.
18.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Hafeez flicks it to mid-wicket and keeps the strike with a single.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Riaz gets off the mark. It is outside off, Wahab runs it down to third man for a single.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Riaz blocks it off the front foot.
18.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! No prizes for guessing it is the short ball which has done the trick here. Holder bangs it in short, Hasan looks to pull but ends up top edging it towards mid off. Sheldon Cottrell moves to his right and takes a simple catch. Pakistan have lost the 8th wicket here and the end looks near for Pakistan.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Play and miss. Length ball outside off, Ali looks to play it on the off side but misses.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Hits the deck hard on the body, Hafeez glances it to fine leg and gets a single.
17.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Oops... that was at the face of the batsman. A length ball, around middle and off, Hasan looks to flick but then looks to deck as he expects a short ball. It kicks off the deck and by pure reflex action, Ali just fends it towards square leg. A run taken.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, played straight to point.
17.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Plumb LBW! Totally beaten for pace. Thomas has struck. A length ball, in line of the stumps, Shadab looks to defend but the bat comes on much later than the ball. It shoots off the deck and hits Khan on his pads. Thomas appeals but even before that, Erasmus has his finger raised. Hawk Eye shows the ball to be clipping leg stump.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Flicks this away for a single.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, watchfully defended.
16.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! For the umpteenth time the short ball has done the trick here in this game. Holder bangs it in short on the body, Imad looks to pull but he is early in his pull and he ends up gloving it. The ball lobs up towards first slip. Chris Gayle joins the party and takes a simple catch. Now even 150 looks miles away for Pakistan.
16.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Hafeez turns it down to fine leg and gets to the other end.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Hafeez has defended it solidly off the back foot.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Wasim is off the mark. He gets a length ball on the pads, Imad just flicks it to the on side and gets a single.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Wasim defends it to start off his innings.
16.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Brilliant review from West Indies. Credit to the keeper for convincing his skipper to take the review. Nothing delivery this. Length ball on the pads, Sarfaraz looks to glance it down the leg side. He misses and it looks like it has flicked his thigh pad on its way to the keeper. Holder is not too confident but Hope and Pooran are confident that they have their man. They convince Holder to take the review. He does so and Ultra Edge shows that it clipped his glove and Hope has his 4th catch of the game. He has had a brilliant day in the field.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Full on off, this time driven straight to mid off.
15.5 overs (2 Runs) Full on off, Hafeez drives it to the right of mid off. Brathwaite misfields and the ball goes behind. He runs and stops it before the cushion and they take two.
15.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A huge cheer from the Pakistan supporters here as the umpire signals it as wide. It is short outside off but it bounces over the batsman's head.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball on the pads, Hafeez flicks it to mid-wicket and grunts a loud no to his partner.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Hafeez drives it but straight to the man at cover.
15.2 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Hafeez looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pad.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Hafeez shoulders arms to it.